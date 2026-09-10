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Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Designs Revealed in Official Images Ahead of September Launch

All three smartphones are currently on pre-order on Vivo China’s website.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 14:13 IST
Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Designs Revealed in Official Images Ahead of September Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo’s X500 Pro series is said to be powered by MediaTek’s chipsets

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Highlights
  • The Vivo X500 Ultra is shown to have 4 colourways
  • The Vivo X500 will have a special pink colourway
  • The Vivo X500 has a different design compared to the Pro models
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Vivo has showcased the designs of its upcoming flagship smartphones ahead of its September launch. Vivo showcased the Vivo X500, X500 Pro, and X500 Pro Max on its China website, revealing their designs and colourways. The phones were put up for pre-order ahead of the expected September 21 launch. The Vivo X500 Pro Max appears to be the top-end model, with access to a variant of specially developed teleconverter lenses. All three models show three rear-facing cameras with different camera decos.

Vivo X500, X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max Designs Go Official

Vivo has officially revealed the designs of its upcoming flagships – the X500, X500 Pro and the X500 Pro Max. The Vivo X500 will be made available in white, grey, pink and black colourways. The Vivo X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max will be available in orange, grey, white, and black.

Voltvivo X500 Pro Discussion
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The Vivo X500 has a different design than the Pro models. It has a smaller circular camera module set on a rectangular camera plateau. The Vivo X500 has a simpler, flat rear panel finish.

The Vivo X500 Pro and Pro Max models appear familiar and more in line with the X300 Pro series. The images showcase a large circular camera module with three rear-facing cameras present on both phones. The Pro models get a textured finish below the camera module. All three models have matching frame and rear panel colours.

As shown on the landing page, only the Vivo X500 Pro Max model has been displayed with the optional camera kit and teleconverter lenses. A previous report mentions that the Vivo X500 Pro Max and X500 Pro can record 4K video at 240 fps. The smartphones can also record 4K video at 120 fps with HDR. Vivo is also said to use a special interpolation technology to boost the phone's slow-motion video capture to 960 fps at 4K resolution. An earlier report also said the Vivo X500 Pro Max crossed Geekbench's 4,000 single-core score mark using a MediaTek chipset. This chipset is said to be the upcoming 2nmm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro.

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Further reading: Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo X500 Launch, Vivo X500 Design, Vivo X500 Pro Design
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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