Xiaomi is expected to expand its flagship smartphone lineup with the Xiaomi 18 series later this year. While the company has yet to publicly reveal any details about the purported lineup, the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has now surfaced on a benchmarking platform. The listing offers an early glimpse at its performance and also sheds light on some of its specifications. The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max could feature Qualcomm's next-generation flagship processor and run Android 17.

Xiaomi 18 Pro Max Geekbench Listing

The Xiaomi 18 Pro Max has appeared on Geekbench with model number M1544F, which is believed to correspond to its Chinese variant of the handset (via Gizmochina). The listing identifies the chipset as the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, although this name is still tentative. The processor carries the SM8975 model number and has an eight-core configuration.

According to the Geekbench listing, three cores are clocked at 3.74GHz, another three cores run at 4.03GHz, while two performance cores reach up to 5.11GHz. Graphics are handled by Qualcomm's Adreno 850 GPU.

The purported model could be paired with approximately 11.0GB of RAM, which could then be marketed as 12GB of memory. The handset is listed as running Android 17 and could run on the company's next-generation HyperOS skin.

Benchmark scores for the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max give us an idea of what to expect in terms of performance. In the Geekbench 7.0.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered scores of 3,582 (single-core) and 12,247 (multi-core) points. For comparison, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra achieved 3,497 and 10,352 single-core and multi-core scores on Geekbench 6 during Gadgets 360's tests.

According to a previous leak, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro managed to score 48,35,412 points overall on the AnTuTu benchmark, almost reaching the score of 5 million on the platform. The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro SoC reportedly scored 3,20,633 points on AnTuTu's CPU Arithmetic Operations test, while scoring 3,18,984 points on the CPU Commonly Used Algorithms test.

We can expect more details to be revealed closer to the launch date of the Xiaomi 18 Pro Max, although a launch date has yet to be officially communicated by the brand.