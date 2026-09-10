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Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro received 2,075 points in the single-core test and 8,750 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 September 2026 14:10 IST
Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max has a 12,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Geekbench database listed the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro with 11.18GB of RAM
  • Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro's launch date is still under wraps
  • Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max was released in China earlier this month
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Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max was launched earlier this month with the new Xring O3 flagship processor and a 13.3-inch 3.4K display. Now, the standard Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro is likely to launch soon. Ahead of the official announcement, the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro have appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The listing reveals key specifications about the upcoming Xiaomi tablet. It reveals details about the processor, RAM and software.

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Geekbench Listing

A Xiaomi device carrying the model number Xiaomi 2612CRPFFC has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing shows the device with Qualcomm's SM8845P chipset, which is believed to be the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC. It has two cores clocked at 3.80GHz and six cores running at 3.32GHz.

The purported Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro received 2,075 points in the single-core test and 8,750 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench 7.0.0 for Android AArch64. The listing shows the tablet with 11.18GB of RAM, suggesting the tested unit is a 12GB RAM variant. The listing also shows the tablet running Android 17.

geekbench listing 2612crpffc Xiaomi 2612CRPFFC

Xiaomi 2612CRPFFC
Photo Credit: Geekbench

The Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro's launch date is still under wraps, but the Geekbench entry suggests that the tablet is making its way to the China market soon. It was previously spotted on other certification platforms, including IMDA, EEC, and the UAE's TDRA. An earlier leak from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) also suggested that the tablet would feature a Snapdragon 8-series chipset. It is rumoured to feature a 11,000mAh battery and 67W charging speed. 

Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max China was announced earlier this month with a starting price tag of CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 67,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 13.3-inch 3.4K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on an Xring O3 processor and HyperOS 4.

For optics, the Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It has a 12,000mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging.

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Further reading: Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Pad 9 Pro Max
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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