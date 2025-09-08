Nothing Ear 3 is set to launch in global markets later this month. The company has been teasing the arrival of the next-gen wireless headset over the past few days, and now, it has finally announced the launch date. The announcement is accompanied by a teaser of the earphones' design. It is expected to succeed the Nothing Ear 2, which was introduced in March 2023. The Nothing Ear 3 is expected to arrive with several upgraded features over the company's current, two-year-old model.

Nothing Ear 3 to Debut on September 18

The Nothing Ear 3 will launch on September 18 globally, the company confirmed in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset can be expected to be introduced in India on the same date, based on the company's previous launch schedule.

The design of the Nothing Ear 3 earphones has been teased alongside the launch date announcement. The image appears to show a close-up image of the earbuds. They seem to have a traditional in-ear design with angular stems and ear tips, possibly made out of silicone.

The outward-facing side of the Nothing Ear 3 earphones' stem has a dip with the product name engraved on it. The earphones will likely sport a semi-transparent design, and we see it here in a black colourway. The company may introduce the headset in more shades. The accompanying charging case is expected to be fully transparent, similar to the existing model.

A recent X post from the company teased an upcoming product with the caption "Materially different." This may hint at a new material for the Nothing Ear 3 earphones, as the Ear 2's case and earbuds are made of polycarbonate.

An earlier report suggests the Nothing Ear 3 will bring major upgrades over the Ear 2. The Ear 2 comes with 11.6mm custom drivers, AI-powered microphones, and up to 40dB active noise cancellation. With the case, it is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of battery life. It costs Rs. 9,999 in India and is sold in black and white colour options.