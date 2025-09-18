Technology News
Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch

Nothing Ear 3 is claimed to offer up to 38 hours of playback with the case.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 September 2025 12:36 IST
Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 3 case is equipped with a new Talk button

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear 3 may feature 12mm dynamic drivers
  • The earphones may support up to 45dB adaptive ANC
  • The Nothing Ear 3 could support Hi-Res 24-bit LDAC audio
Nothing Ear 3 is set to launch in select global markets on September 18 as the successor to the company's Nothing Ear 2 TWS headset. The UK-based brand previously teased the upcoming device's charging case with a new Talk button and has confirmed that it will be equipped with a 'Super Mic' feature. Ahead of the official launch, marketing images and key features of the upcoming TWS headset have surfaced online. The UK-based OEM will use metal in the case for better durability and a premium look, while keeping its signature transparent design.

Nothing Ear 3 Design Renders, Key Features Leaked

The leaked images shared in the Android Headlines report show the Nothing Ear 3 in black and silver colourways. Nothing will incorporate metal in the Ear 3 case for improved strength and a more premium appearance, while maintaining the signature transparent design the brand is known for. 

The stem of the Ear 3 features the text ‘Ear 3' in Nothing's signature dot-matrix font, while the case displays the brand name. Red and white dots on the earbuds indicate the left and right sides.

In addition to the Talk button, the Nothing Ear 3 case is confirmed to feature a Super Mic, an inbuilt microphone that can be used for calls and similar functions. It is still unknown if it can also capture audio.

The Nothing Ear 3 is expected to be equipped with 12mm dynamic drivers in each earbud. They will likely support up to 45dB adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC). Nothing will reportedly pack a 95dB Super Mic, which means its built-in microphone is strong and clear enough for calls and voice commands, even in moderately noisy places.

The earphones are tipped to support Hi-Res LDAC audio at 24-bit, which means they can play high-resolution sound with more detail and clarity than standard audio.

In terms of battery life, the Nothing Ear 3 earbuds are expected to offer a continuous playback time of up to 10 hours. With the case, they may last for up to 38 hours. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
