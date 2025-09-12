Technology News
English Edition
  Nothing Ear 3 Design Fully Revealed Along With Charging Case Ahead of Launch in India

Nothing Ear 3 Design Fully Revealed Along With Charging Case Ahead of Launch in India

Nothing Ear 3 will launch in India and other global markets on September 18.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 12 September 2025 17:03 IST
Nothing Ear 3 Design Fully Revealed Along With Charging Case Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear 3 is expected to bring upgrades over the Ear 2

Highlights
  • Nothing shared the design of its Ear 3 wireless earbuds today
  • The case has a transparent lid
  • The earbuds and their charging case closely resemble the design of Ear 2
Nothing Ear 3 will launch in India and other markets on September 18. The new truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset will arrive as a successor to the Nothing Ear 2, which was unveiled in 2023. With only days left until the device is revealed, the UK-based brand posted a new teaser video on Friday, revealing the complete design of the Nothing Ear 3. The overall design of the case remains similar to previous generations, featuring a transparent lid. Over the past week, Nothing has posted several teaser images of the Nothing Ear 3 on its social media account. The company is expected to equip the new model with a 'Talk' button, but it is unclear how it will function.

Nothing Ear 3 to Retain Semi-Transparent Design

On X (formerly Twitter), Nothing has shared a teaser video with the caption "Talk", offering a look at the design of the Nothing Ear 3 from various angles. The teaser shows the device in Nothing's signature semi-transparent design language with white ear tips. The earbuds and their charging case closely resemble the design of the Ear 2, with a few subtle changes. The case has a transparent lid, and it appears to be attached to a new silver base.

The text 'Ear 3' is engraved on the stem using Nothing's dot-matrix font, while the name Nothing is printed on the case. Also, the earphones seem to have red and white dots to indicate the left and right sides. 

What's new with the Ear 3 is the addition of a “talk” button on the front of the case, which was shown off in a recent teaser. It is placed along with what appears to be a microphone or speaker near the USB Type-C charging port. These features hint at potential new functionality. It is expected to assist in turning the case into a wireless mic.

Details about the Nothing Ear 3 and its specifications remain under wraps, but the company typically drops multiple teasers leading up to the launch of its products. Therefore, more details are expected to surface in the coming days as the company builds anticipation.

The Nothing Ear 3 is confirmed to launch in India and other global markets on September 18. It is expected to bring new features, along with hardware upgrades and improvements over the Nothing Ear 2, which were launched in 2023.

Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear 3, Nothing, Nothing Ear 3 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Microsoft Introduces Native Audio Generation in Copilot With Multiple Expressive Voices

Nothing Ear 3 Design Fully Revealed Along With Charging Case Ahead of Launch in India
