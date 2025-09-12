Technology News
Nothing Ear 3 First Look Is Here, Design Reveals Mysterious Talk Button

Nothing Ear 3 is confirmed to be launched on September 18.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 September 2025 09:22 IST
Nothing Ear 3 First Look Is Here, Design Reveals Mysterious Talk Button

Photo Credit: X/Nothing

Nothing has previously said that it has used 100 percent anodised recycled aluminium on the Ear 3 case

  • Nothing Ear 3 case showcases a metallic finish
  • A new Talk button has been added to the front of the case
  • Nothing has also reengineered the metal antenna in the earbuds
The Nothing Ear 3 design was revealed by the company on Thursday. The full case alongside the earbuds was showcased after the London-based consumer tech brand teased several partial images of the device. The design showcase of the TWS earbuds comes just days ahead of its launch, which is confirmed to be held on September 18. The case reveals a metallic finish, ditching the transparent plastic frame of Ear 2. Additionally, the device also features a new Talk button, whose function was not mentioned.

Nothing Ear 3 Reveals Surprising Design Decisions

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Nothing posted the first image of the Nothing Ear 3, the successor of the Ear 2, which was launched in 2023. While the overall design language is similar to that of the predecessor, the upcoming earbuds introduce several new changes.

For starters, the transparent grooves that housed the earbuds within the case are now gone and replaced with metallic ones. This makes the device feel a little more boxy than before. However, the top lid continues to remain transparent, adhering to the brand's design ethos. Coming to the earbuds, the stem continues to feature a transparent design, although metallic components can be seen in the stem as well.

According to The Verge, the company had revealed in August that the Ear 3 case would partly be made up of “100 percent recycled anodised aluminium.” The metal components are said to be added for increased durability of the device and to give it a premium look and feel. Additionally, the company has reportedly reengineered the metal antenna in the earbuds to create a slimmer form factor, which would also explain the metallic component in the earbud's stems.

The most striking inclusion in the Nothing Ear 3 is a Talk button on the front. It is not meant for pairing, as that button continues to be present inside the case. The company has also not provided any hints at what might be its function. However, as per the report, it has confirmed the addition of the “Super Mic” microphone in the charging case.

It is possible that the Talk button activates the wireless microphone to let users speak clearly even in noisy environments. It could also be used for content creation purposes. Other speculations include a walkie-talkie mode between the two earbuds and a function similar to the Smart Dial on the CMF Buds Pro 2.

Nothing Ear 3, Nothing, Earbuds
