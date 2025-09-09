Technology News
Apple iPhone 17 'Awe Dropping' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect

Apple's 'Awe Dropping' hardware launch event will begin at 10:30pm IST.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 September 2025 06:30 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's logo for the event changes colours depending on where the cursor is pointing

Highlights
  • The iPhone 17 series is expected to headline the Apple launch event
  • It will be livestreamed on Apple’s website, YouTube, and Apple TV app
  • AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) could debut with new health features
Apple's biggest hardware launch event of the year is all set to take place today, bringing a year's worth of leaks and rumours to a close. Dubbed ‘Awe Dropping', the next launch event is expected to feature the launch of the next-generation iPhone lineup, which could arrive as the iPhone 17 series. However, several more products across categories are in line to make their debut, from the Apple Watch Series 11 to a new AirPods Pro (3rd Generation) TWS headset. The keynote address is also expected to end with the revelation of the release dates for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and other operating system updates for eligible devices.

Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: How to Watch the Live Stream

The iPhone 17 launch event will begin with a keynote address at 10am PT, or 10:30pm IST for viewers in India. Similar to other iPhone launch events of the past, the ‘Awe Dropping' event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino (California).

The launch event will be livestreamed on Apple's website and its YouTube channel. You can also catch the developments live on the Apple TV app, which is available on Apple and Android devices including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Alternatively, you can watch the iPhone 17 launch via the video player embedded below.

Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' iPhone 17 Event: Expected Announcements

Rumours indicate the launch of four new iPhone models in Apple's iPhone 17 lineup. These are expected to be the base iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air. This slim model is likely to replace the iPhone 16 Plus and is believed to be the thinnest iPhone to date.

Apart from the iPhone 17 series, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to unveil three new smartwatches. The Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 are expected to be in line for debut.

We can also expect the launch of AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), three years after the second-generation model was unveiled. It could carry several upgrades, including a heart-rate monitoring feature.

If you want to stay up to date on all the new announcements during Apple's ‘Awe Dropping' event, you can keep an eye on the Gadgets 360 website. Don't forget to follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube for updates in real time.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Xiaomi 15T Series Launch Date Announced; to Debut With Leica-Tuned Rear Cameras

