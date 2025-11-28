Technology News
Nothing Phone 3a Lite to Go on Sale in Delhi at Exclusive Drop Event Set For November 29

Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in India on November 27 in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 14:53 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite to Go on Sale in Delhi at Exclusive Drop Event Set For November 29

Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 50-megapixel main rear camera

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite gets a MediaTek chipset
  • Nothing Phone 3a Lite drop event will take place in Delhi
  • The phone sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display
Nothing Phone 3a Lite will go on sale in India for the first time at a drop event for its latest addition to the Phone 3a series, days after which it was launched in the country. The event will take place on Saturday in New Delhi. Nothing will also give away an audio accessory to the first 20 customers who purchase the handset, at no additional cost. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite in India in a new Blue colourway, which is yet to be announced for the global markets. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED display, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, paired with a 5,000mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Drop Event in India: Price, Offers

The Carl Pei-led smartphone maker announced on Friday that it will host an India-exclusive drop event for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite on November 29 at 3pm IST at Blue Tokai Coffee Roaster in Great Kailash 2, New Delhi. Buyers will be able to get a hands-on experience of the handset before making a purchase. Additionally, the tech firm will give the Nothing Ear Open true wireless stereo (TWS) to the first 20 Phone 3a Lite customers during the drop event. Meanwhile, for the rest of the country, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite will go on sale on December 5 via Flipkart, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other offline retail channels.

As previously mentioned, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in India on November 27. Its price in India starts at Rs. 20,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end option with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 22,999. However, buyers can buy the new phone at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively, with ICICI Bank and OneCard offers. It will be offered in Black, Blue, and White colourways.

In terms of specifications, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite is equipped with a 6.77-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,392 pixels) Flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits peak brightness. Powering the handset is a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chip, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The new Nothing handset also allows up to 8GB virtual RAM expansion and up to 2TB extended onboard storage via a microSD card.

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite carries a triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 119.5-degree field-of-view, and an unspecified third camera sensor on the back. The handset also features a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Users can record up to 4K resolution videos at 30fps. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging and 5W reverse charging support.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch, Nothing Ear Open, Nothing
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Epic CEO Tim Sweeney Is Not a Fan of AI Tags in Video Games; Explains Why
UIDAI Says New Aadhaar App Will Soon Allow Users to Update Mobile Numbers

