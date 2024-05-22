Nothing has begun rolling out the update that will integrate OpenAI's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot ChatGPT with its entire audio devices lineup. CMF, the company's sub-brand focused on accessible devices, will also get the integration across all of its earphones. This update is being rolled out via the Nothing X app on both Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. However, users will only be able to use this feature when the devices are paired with Nothing's smartphones.

Making the announcement in a press release on Tuesday, Nothing said its entire audio lineup (including the devices from CMF) will get the ChatGPT integration feature via the Nothing X app. These features were first introduced on Nothing Ear and Ear A in April, but now users with any earphones from these brands will be able to talk to ChatGPT without needing the mobile devices. Notably, the devices getting the integration include Ear 1, Ear Stick, Ear 2, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and CMF Buds Pro.

To use ChatGPT on a Nothing or CMF audio device, users can pinch the stem of the earphones to activate the AI chatbot. Once activated, users can ask their queries verbally and the bot will respond the same way. Users can ask a wide range of questions from static general knowledge queries to asking it to tell a story. Further, as OpenAI has begun rolling out GPT-4o, its latest flagship AI model, users can also leverage its capabilities through the integration.

There are a couple of caveats, however. First, users will need a Nothing smartphone to use this feature. Second, they also need the ChatGPT app and activate the Voice feature by picking one of the available voice options. Notably, the company first announced this integration last week.

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A were launched in April and were the first to get this integration. These earphones feature 11mm dynamic drivers and support active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 45dB. Both the earphones also support transparency mode. Further, these earphones come with in-ear detection as well as support for Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.