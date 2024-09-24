Nothing Ear Open Design, Key Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch

Nothing Ear Open, the rumoured open ear true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones from the company, are expected to launch later today. So far, the UK-based OEM has teased the arrival of an upcoming product but has yet to reveal any details. Design renders of the anticipated audio wearables alongside the expected key features have surfaced online. They are expected to maintain the brand-specific design language and carry larger batteries than most TWS earphones in the market. The earphones are also tipped to arrive with support for OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Nothing Ear Open Design (Expected)

Winfuture leaked (in German) the design of the purported open-ear TWS earphones from Nothing with a partially transparent design. They are seen with long, curved bands that are expected to help the earphones remain in place. The earphones appear in a white shade, placed in a pill-shaped charging and storage case.

Nothing Ear Open earphones front and back design

Photo Credit: Winfuture

Nothing Ear Open Features (Expected)

The Nothing Ear Open earphones will be equipped with 14.2mm titanium-coated polyethylene terephthalate driver each, according to the publication. They will also reportedly feature a "Bass Enhance" technology as well as dual device and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The touch sensors are said to be placed on the transparent portion of the earphones.

The report adds that Nothing Ear Open will likely be equipped with AI-backed Clear Voice technology, a low latency mode and an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance. The case is also tipped to have a similar certification. The headset is tipped to get ChatGPT support, like other products from Nothing. Each earphone is expected to weigh 8.1g.

The Nothing Ear Open headset is expected to feature 64mAh batteries, while the accompanying charging case is said to be backed by a 635mAh cell. On a single charge, the earphones will reportedly offer up to eight hours of battery life.

Together with the case, the headset is said to offer 30 hours of playback. The publication states that the headset is expected to deliver up to twenty-four hours of total call time, including six hours of usage on the earphones.