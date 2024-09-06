Technology News
Nothing Teases New Product; Could Be the Rumoured Nothing Ear Open

Nothing Ear Open are expected to launch with an open-ear design.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2024 18:15 IST
Nothing Teases New Product; Could Be the Rumoured Nothing Ear Open

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) (pictured) come with in-ear designs

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear Open moniker has not been confirmed by the firm yet
  • The rumoured earphones may sport a transparent stem design
  • The Nothing Ear Open could be launched soon
Nothing Ear Open could be the next product from Nothing. Over the past few days, the rumoured true wireless stereo earphones have appeared on several certification sites suggesting an imminent launch. Now the company has officially teased a new product on socials, which is speculated to be the Nothing Ear Open. Certain design elements in the teaser suggest that the purported item is possibly an audio wearable. However, the UK-based OEM has yet to confirm the moniker of the teased device.

Nothing Ear Open Design (Expected)

The official Nothing X handle has shared a teaser image with the caption, "Coming soon. A new world of possibilities." This suggests an upcoming product, which is speculated to be the Nothing Ear Open. The right side of the image potentially shows the mic and speaker cutouts. The rest of the image is expected to be the transparent stem.

The circular area towards the top of the teased image could be the touch control area of the purported Nothing Ear Open which users can access to play/pause music, jump to the next track, and perform other actions.

As per the rumours, the Nothing Ear Open are TWS earphones with an open-ear design. Notably, all TWS products from Nothing so far, have come with traditional in-ear designs, including the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). If the speculations are correct, the Nothing Ear Open would be the first of its kind from the brand.

The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) were launched in India in April at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. They come with up to 45dB ANC, up to 42.5 hours of total battery life, and 11mm dynamic drivers. They are available with ChatGPT integration.

Comments

Nothing Ear Open, Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a), Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Teases New Product; Could Be the Rumoured Nothing Ear Open
