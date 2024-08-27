Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website

Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website

The moniker of Nothing Ear Open is reportedly confirmed in the listing.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 August 2024 19:24 IST
Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) were launched in India in April this year

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear Open TWS earphones may sport an open-ear design
  • They are expected to launch in the UK, India, other global markets
  • The Nothing Ear Open is expected to support Bluetooth connectivity
Advertisement

Nothing Ear Open may launch as the next audio product from the UK-based OEM. The moniker of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones was reportedly spotted on a certification website. There is not much more that is currently known about the purported audio wearables. Details about the same may surface online over the next few days. Notably, Nothing introduced the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) TWS earphones in India in April of this year. They launched with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and ChatGPT integration.

Nothing Ear Open Launch (Expected)

The Nothing Ear Open was spotted on Singapore's IMDA website, according to a 91Mobiles report. The anticipated audio wearables were reportedly seen with the model number B182. The earphones were said to have appeared under the "low power device" category and listed to come with Bluetooth connectivity support.

In the alleged listing, IFactory ASIA PTE.LTD. is listed as the supplier of Nothing Ear Open, while the product is described as TWS earphones, according to the report. No other details aside from the moniker were suggested in the listing. The report noted that the IMDA listing suggests that the upcoming audio wearables may launch in global markets outside of the UK and India.

More details, including an official announcement of the product, are expected to be available over the next few days. The moniker Nothing Ear Open suggests that the earphones could feature an open-ear design, like the Boat Airdopes ProGear or the Noise Pure Pods. They may launch with ChatGPT integrations, similar to the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) TWS earphones.

Notably, the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) launched in India at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. They are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and support up to 45dB ANC. While the Nothing Ear is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40.5 hours, the Ear (a) is said to have a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design is still eye-catchy
  • EQ with profile sharing
  • Support for high-quality Bluetooth codecs
  • Better battery life (compared to Ear 2)
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Bad
  • ANC is not the best
  • Case is again prone to scratches
  • Overall, not a ground-breaking upgrade over Ear 2
Read detailed Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone No
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Striking design with a nice colour choice
  • Excellent sound and call quality
  • ANC
  • ChatGPT integration
  • Comfortable fit
  • Bad
  • The case isn't as sturdy as Ear and is prone to scratches
  • Lacks LHDC codec support
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Ear Open, Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a), Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications
Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Android 15 Update Release Timeline Reportedly Confirmed by Google
  2. YouTube Premium Just Got More Expensive in India: Check New Prices
  3. Pioneer Dashcams Debut in India With 4K Video and AI Features
  4. Infinix Hot 50 5G Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  5. Vivo T3 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  6. Realme 13 Pro Extreme Edition With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Chipset Launched
  7. What is Qualcomm's Edge Over Intel in AI PC Race? Reveals Mike Roberts
  8. Xiaomi X Pro QLED Smart TV Series With Google TV Debuts in India
  9. Realme Narzo 70 Turbo 5G Design Officially Teased; India Launch Set
  10. Airtel Announces New Bundle With Apple TV+ and Music for Users in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, TUF Gaming A14, ProArt PX13, and Zenbook S Series Laptops Launched in India
  2. Samsung AI-Powered Smart TVs to Reportedly Get Seven Years of OS Updates
  3. Infinix Hot 50 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways, Key Features Teased
  4. Argentina Adds Ethereum Study to High School Curriculum in Buenos Aires Schools
  5. Samsung XR Headset Allegedly Listed on Geekbench Suggesting Key Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy F05 Design Suggested Through Leaked Renders; Could Launch Soon
  7. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing New Shortcut to Mark All Chats as ‘Read’ At Once
  8. Nothing Ear Open Launch Seems Imminent as TWS Earphones Reportedly Spotted on IMDA Website
  9. Airtel Announces Offers on Apple TV+ and Music for Mobile, Wi-Fi Subscribers in India
  10. Sony Said to host PlayStation State of Play Showcase in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »