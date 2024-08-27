Nothing Ear Open may launch as the next audio product from the UK-based OEM. The moniker of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones was reportedly spotted on a certification website. There is not much more that is currently known about the purported audio wearables. Details about the same may surface online over the next few days. Notably, Nothing introduced the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) TWS earphones in India in April of this year. They launched with active noise cancellation (ANC) support and ChatGPT integration.

Nothing Ear Open Launch (Expected)

The Nothing Ear Open was spotted on Singapore's IMDA website, according to a 91Mobiles report. The anticipated audio wearables were reportedly seen with the model number B182. The earphones were said to have appeared under the "low power device" category and listed to come with Bluetooth connectivity support.

In the alleged listing, IFactory ASIA PTE.LTD. is listed as the supplier of Nothing Ear Open, while the product is described as TWS earphones, according to the report. No other details aside from the moniker were suggested in the listing. The report noted that the IMDA listing suggests that the upcoming audio wearables may launch in global markets outside of the UK and India.

More details, including an official announcement of the product, are expected to be available over the next few days. The moniker Nothing Ear Open suggests that the earphones could feature an open-ear design, like the Boat Airdopes ProGear or the Noise Pure Pods. They may launch with ChatGPT integrations, similar to the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) TWS earphones.

Notably, the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) launched in India at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 7,999, respectively. They are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and support up to 45dB ANC. While the Nothing Ear is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40.5 hours, the Ear (a) is said to have a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours.

