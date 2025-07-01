Nothing Headphone 1 were launched in India on Tuesday alongside the Nothing Phone 3. The devices were also unveiled in select global markets. The over-the-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and 40mm dynamic drivers, with sound tuned by British audio company KEF. They are claimed to offer up to 80 hours of battery life on a single charge when using the AAC codec, and up to 54 hours when playing LDAC audio. The Headphone 1 are compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Nothing Headphone 1 Price in India, Availability

Nothing Headphone 1 price in India is set at Rs. 21,990. They will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Myntra, Croma, and leading retail stores starting July 15.

The headphones are sold in Black and White colourways and as part of a launch day offer, customers can get them for Rs. 19,999 on the first day of sale.

Nothing Headphone 1 Specifications, Features

The Nothing Headphone 1 has an over-the-ear design with transparent, rectangular body that have a slightly raised oval module in the middle. They are equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers and support up to 42dB ANC, including a transparency mode. The headphones are tuned by KEF audio engineers. The headphones feature a four-microphone backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) mode said to improve calls.

For connectivity, the Nothing Headphone 1 supports Bluetooth 5.3 as well as AAC, SBC and LDAC audio codecs. The headphones also support dual-device connectivity and are compatible with devices running Android 5.1 and iOS 13 or above. Nothing has included tactile buttons on the headphones instead of touch controls. You get a Roller, Paddle, and a Button to adjust volume, change media, and switch between the ANC modes.

Nothing Headphone 1 gets a 1,040mAh battery, which are said to attain a full charge in 120 minutes via the USB Type-C port. The headphones also have a 3.5mm audio jack. Without ANC, a fast charge of five minutes is claimed to offer a playback time of up to five hours.

The Nothing Headphone 1 can offer up to 80 hours of battery life from a single charge when playing AAC audio without ANC, according to the company. Without ANC and while playing LDAC audio, the battery life is claimed to be up to 54 hours. With ANC enabled, the headphones are said to last for up to 35 hours when listening to AAC audio and 30 hours when using the LDAC codec.

Nothing Headphone 1 measures 173.8x78x189.2mm in size and weighs 329g. In the box, the headphones come alongside a softshell storage case.