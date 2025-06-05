OnePlus Pad 3 First Impressions

OnePlus has been consistent when it comes to the tablet segment. The brand introduced its first-generation OnePlus Pad in 2023, while the OnePlus Pad 2 came out in 2024. And for the year 2025, we have the OnePlus Pad 3. The latest tablet from the brand comes equipped with a host of interesting upgrades over its predecessor. You get a thinner profile, better computing power, and longer battery life. That said, is it enough to make a worthy upgrade? We've got some time to spend with the device, and here's what you need to know.

Starting with the design, OnePlus has done a good job here. Yes, the tablet is bigger than its predecessor, but it is also thinner. The OnePlus Pad 3 is just 5.97mm thin, while the Pad 2 has a thickness of 6.49mm. On the flip side, the Pad 3 (675g) is slightly heavier than the OnePlus 2 (584g).

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes with an all-metal design, and the brand claims it has used a different type of aluminium alloy to bring down the thickness. The device is available in two colour options: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver. We received the Storm Blue colour option for review, and it certainly looks minimal and sturdy.

The company has surely made some changes in the design. To start with, you now get a pill-shaped camera module at the back panel instead of the circular module that was present in Pad 2. However, you also get eight speakers with a combination of four woofers and four tweeters.

The company has added a new keyboard, which it claims offers spacious keys and a dedicated AI button.

Moving on, the company has made some improvements with the accessories. The new keyboard comes with slightly spacious keys, and you also get a dedicated AI button. It can be adjusted between 110 and 165 degrees. You also get a new stylus that the brand claims offers 16,000 different levels of pressure sensitivity.

Coming to the display, the OnePlus Pad 3 offers a 13.2-inch 3K LCD display that offers a resolution of 3392 x 2400 pixels. You also get a 144Hz adaptive screen refresh rate coupled with 12-bit colours, Dolby Vision and HDR support. The display looks colourful with deep blacks and good contrasts. However, it is a bit reflective in nature, so using it outdoors could be a problem. We will discuss the display in more detail in the upcoming in-depth review.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which puts it in the flagship category. The tablet also comes equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR5T RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The device runs on OxygenOS 15 Tablet Edition, which brings a host of interesting features and upgrades. The company promises that users will get three years of OS and six years of security updates on this tablet.

The tablet gets most of the basic AI features like Google Gemini, Circle to Search, AI Summary, AI Writer, AI Speak, and AI Translation. However, it still misses out on the recently introduced OnePlus AI features.

The company has also upgraded Open Canvas with wider drag-and-drop compatibility and a snappier feel. One can now split up to three screens on this tablet. Apart from this, you also have the improved Sync feature that allows you to transfer any file from your OnePlus smartphone to another. One can also run the application on your smartphone and mirror it on the tablet.

Moreover, the O+ Connect now comes with better integration for Mac users. We will talk in detail about all the features of the OnePlus Pad 3 in our upcoming review. So, stay tuned with us.

On the camera front, you get a 13-megapixel primary sensor, while on the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter. Lastly, we have a big battery. The OnePlus Pad 3 is loaded with a massive 12,140mAh battery, which the brand claims can provide up to 18 hours of video playback and up to 70 hours of standby time. It also comes equipped with an 80W SuperVOOC fast charger, which it claims can charge the tablet from 1 to 100 percent in 92 minutes.

To conclude, the OnePlus Pad 3 is an interesting tablet. The sleek and premium design is sure to be one major selling point, while the big-screen experience will be enjoyable for movie buffs. The addition of the flagship Qualcomm chipset and new AI features means the OnePlus Pad 3 surely has enough arsenal to challenge the Samsung and Apple tablet lineup.