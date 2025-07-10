The recently launched Nothing Phone 3 will be available for purchase in India starting July 15. However, the company has announced an India-exclusive drop event that will offer consumers a chance to not only get a hands-on experience of the flagship handset, but also purchase the phone ahead of its official open sale. Set to take place in Bengaluru, the first 100 consumers buying the Nothing Phone 3 will be eligible to get a complimentary Headphone 1 that was introduced alongside the handset.

Nothing Phone 3 Drop Event in India: Offers

In a press note, Nothing announced that it will host an India-exclusive drop event for the Nothing Phone 3 on July 12 at 7pm IST at UB City, Bengaluru. As per the company, guests can expect an upbeat setting at the event, with “music, lights, and a high-energy atmosphere”.

The entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis and they can unwind with complimentary refreshments and barista-style coffee in custom collectible mugs.

The Nothing Phone 3 India drop event will also offer guests a chance to get hands-on with the new flagship phone and experience all of its features before it is widely available for purchase. They can also participate in a challenge following which the lucky winners will get a chance to win the Nothing Headphone 1 worth Rs. 21,999.

But perhaps the biggest highlight of the event will be the availability of the Nothing Phone 3. Guests will have a chance to buy the phone before it goes on sale in India and the global markets. This eliminates the need of signing up for waitlists or pre-ordering the handset, the company said.

Further, the first 100 customers will also receive a complimentary Nothing Headphone 1.

This is not the first time that the company is hosting a drop event for its new smartphone. Last year, Nothing announced a limited drop of the Nothing Phone 2a at select locations in India. It also hosted a launch party for the Nothing Phone 3a series in March, inviting community members to experience and buy the phones before anyone else in the world.