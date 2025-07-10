Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 India Exclusive Drop Event Set to Take Place on July 12; First 100 Buyers Get Free Headphone 1

Nothing Phone 3 price in India starts at Rs. 79,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 July 2025 13:45 IST
Nothing Phone 3 India Exclusive Drop Event Set to Take Place on July 12; First 100 Buyers Get Free Headphone 1

Nothing Phone 3 features a new Glyph Matrix LED interface at the back

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 India drop event takes place on July 12 in Bengaluru
  • Guests can purchase the Phone 3 before it officially goes on sale
  • First 100 buyers will receive complimentary Nothing Headphone 1
The recently launched Nothing Phone 3 will be available for purchase in India starting July 15. However, the company has announced an India-exclusive drop event that will offer consumers a chance to not only get a hands-on experience of the flagship handset, but also purchase the phone ahead of its official open sale. Set to take place in Bengaluru, the first 100 consumers buying the Nothing Phone 3 will be eligible to get a complimentary Headphone 1 that was introduced alongside the handset.

Nothing Phone 3 Drop Event in India: Offers

In a press note, Nothing announced that it will host an India-exclusive drop event for the Nothing Phone 3 on July 12 at 7pm IST at UB City, Bengaluru. As per the company, guests can expect an upbeat setting at the event, with “music, lights, and a high-energy atmosphere”.

The entry will be on a first-come, first-served basis and they can unwind with complimentary refreshments and barista-style coffee in custom collectible mugs.

The Nothing Phone 3 India drop event will also offer guests a chance to get hands-on with the new flagship phone and experience all of its features before it is widely available for purchase. They can also participate in a challenge following which the lucky winners will get a chance to win the Nothing Headphone 1 worth Rs. 21,999.

But perhaps the biggest highlight of the event will be the availability of the Nothing Phone 3. Guests will have a chance to buy the phone before it goes on sale in India and the global markets. This eliminates the need of signing up for waitlists or pre-ordering the handset, the company said.

Further, the first 100 customers will also receive a complimentary Nothing Headphone 1.

This is not the first time that the company is hosting a drop event for its new smartphone. Last year, Nothing announced a limited drop of the Nothing Phone 2a at select locations in India. It also hosted a launch party for the Nothing Phone 3a series in March, inviting community members to experience and buy the phones before anyone else in the world.

Nothing Phone 3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sturdy design
  • The new Glyph Interface is fun to use
  • Primary camera is fantastic
  • Decent everyday performance
  • IP68 rating
  • Good battery backup
  • Bad
  • Doesn't come cheap
  • No charger in the box
  • Periscope and ultra-wide camera performance inconsistent
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3 review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Signature transparent design with fantastic attention to detail
  • Physical buttons feel intuitive
  • Balanced sound output
  • Long battery life
  • Stellar value proposition
  • Bad
  • Some features are limited to Nothing devices
  • Limited foldability (reduced portability)
Read detailed Nothing Headphone 1 Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
