Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Enco Free 4 is equipped with a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2025 15:23 IST
Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Enco Free 4 is also available in a Dynaudio-tuned variant (right)

Highlights
  • Oppo Enco Free 4 features a dual driver setup
  • The wireless headset offers support for up to 55dB ANC
  • The Oppo Enco Free 4 can deliver up to 11 hours of battery with ANC off
Advertisement

Oppo Enco Free 4 was launched in China on Thursday as the latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset from the company. It features a coaxial dual driver setup with a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The Enco Free 4 is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of audio playback with active noise cancellation (ANC) disabled, and this number drops to 5.5 hours when ANC is turned on. The wireless headset has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Enco Free 4 Price, Availability

Oppo Enco Free 4 price is set at CNY 400 (roughly Rs. 4,700) and the headset is available in a Water Blue colourway. Customers can also opt for an alternate model that is priced at CNY 450 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and is sold in a Star Silver (Dynaudio Edition) colour variant.

The company is accepting pre-orders for the Oppo Enco Free 4 in China, and it will go on sale in the country on April 16. Oppo has yet to announce plans to introduce the Enco Free 4 in other markets, including India.

Oppo Enco Free 4 Specifications, Features

The newly announced Oppo Enco Free 4 is equipped with a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The wireless headset is also equipped with dual digital to analogue converters (DAC), according to the company. The Star Silver variant is tuned by Dynaudio — Oppo has collaborated with the Danish firm for previous models, such as the Oppo Enco X2.

Oppo says the Enco Free 4 offers support for up to 55dB ANC and is equipped with three microphones on each earphone, which enables support for noise reduction during calls. The wireless headset supports Hi-Res audio and three codecs — SBC, AAC, and LHDC 5.0. It also features spatial audio with personalised tuning.

When the AAC codec is in use, the Oppo Enco Free 4 can deliver up to 11 hours and 6 hours of battery life with ANC disabled and enabled, respectively. However, these figures drop to nine hours and 5.5 hours of playback when the LHDC codec is enabled. The charging case takes 1 hour and 20 minutes for a full charge, and the buds can be charged within 50 minutes.

The Oppo Enco Free 4 offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and offers support for additional AI features when connected to a compatible device. The wireless headset has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and measures 65.4x52.4x25.3mm and weighs around 49g (case) and 4.73g (earphones).

Oppo Enco Free 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Oppo Enco Free 4 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Blue
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Enco Free 4, Oppo Enco Free 4 Price, Oppo Enco Free 4 Specifications, Oppo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10,Â iQOO Z10x Launched in India With Up to 7,300mAh Battery
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus India Launch Date, Colours and Features Revealed
  3. WhatsApp Introduces Tappable Reactions and More New Features for Users
  4. Oppo Find X8 Ultra With Five Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Moto Book 60 Laptop, Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet to Debut on This Date
  6. Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset Launched
  7. YouTube Creators Can Now Create the Music for Their Videos Using AI
  8. Redmi A5 India Launch Date, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  9. Oppo Pad 4 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 12,140mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Free 4 With Dynaudio Tuning, IP55 Rating Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Moto Book 60 Laptop Set to Launch on April 17 in India, Moto Pad 60 Pro to Tag Along
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Leak; Tipped to Arrive With Larger Displays, One UI 8
  4. Redmi A5 India Launch Set for April 15; Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  5. Xiaomi Announces Android 16 Developer Preview Programme for Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 14T Pro
  6. YouTube Is Upgrading Creator Music With AI-Powered Music Generation Feature
  7. Motorola Schedules Launch Event for April 24; Likely to Unveil Edge 60 Pro, Razr 60 Ultra
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Climbs Back Above $80,000; Altcoins Remain Stable as Market Volatility Persists
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 and Sony PS5 Likely to Get Price Hikes Due to Tariffs
  10. Threads Reportedly Testing New Feature for Importing Social Graph, Finding Creators Followed on X
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »