Oppo Enco Free 4 was launched in China on Thursday as the latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset from the company. It features a coaxial dual driver setup with a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The Enco Free 4 is claimed to deliver up to 11 hours of audio playback with active noise cancellation (ANC) disabled, and this number drops to 5.5 hours when ANC is turned on. The wireless headset has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Oppo Enco Free 4 Price, Availability

Oppo Enco Free 4 price is set at CNY 400 (roughly Rs. 4,700) and the headset is available in a Water Blue colourway. Customers can also opt for an alternate model that is priced at CNY 450 (roughly Rs. 5,300) and is sold in a Star Silver (Dynaudio Edition) colour variant.

The company is accepting pre-orders for the Oppo Enco Free 4 in China, and it will go on sale in the country on April 16. Oppo has yet to announce plans to introduce the Enco Free 4 in other markets, including India.

Oppo Enco Free 4 Specifications, Features

The newly announced Oppo Enco Free 4 is equipped with a 11mm woofer and a 6mm tweeter. The wireless headset is also equipped with dual digital to analogue converters (DAC), according to the company. The Star Silver variant is tuned by Dynaudio — Oppo has collaborated with the Danish firm for previous models, such as the Oppo Enco X2.

Oppo says the Enco Free 4 offers support for up to 55dB ANC and is equipped with three microphones on each earphone, which enables support for noise reduction during calls. The wireless headset supports Hi-Res audio and three codecs — SBC, AAC, and LHDC 5.0. It also features spatial audio with personalised tuning.

When the AAC codec is in use, the Oppo Enco Free 4 can deliver up to 11 hours and 6 hours of battery life with ANC disabled and enabled, respectively. However, these figures drop to nine hours and 5.5 hours of playback when the LHDC codec is enabled. The charging case takes 1 hour and 20 minutes for a full charge, and the buds can be charged within 50 minutes.

The Oppo Enco Free 4 offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and offers support for additional AI features when connected to a compatible device. The wireless headset has an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and measures 65.4x52.4x25.3mm and weighs around 49g (case) and 4.73g (earphones).