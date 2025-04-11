Oppo Find X8s series was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Find X8 Ultra. The X8s series comprise of two models — Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+. The handsets offer 120Hz AMOLED screens in different size options. They are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Oppo Find X8s series gets a 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit. Both models support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ Price

The Oppo Find X8s price starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration and goes up to CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB model. It is offered in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, Island Blue, and Cherry Blossom Pink colourways.

Surprisingly, the Oppo Find X8s+ pricing is the same as the standard model and is available in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Hyacinth Purple colour options. Both phones are already available for pre-order in China and deliveries will commence starting April 16.

Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Oppo Find X8s sports a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,760 × 1,256 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and support for Dolby Vision. It also gets the company's proprietary Oppo Shield Protection. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8s+ features a larger 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2,760 × 1,256 pixels) AMOLED screen with the same specifications as the standard model.

Both handsets are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The graphics are handled by the Immortalis-G925 GPU. The Oppo phones run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ come with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 24mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, dual-axis OIS and a f/2.6 aperture, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.0 aperture. They also get a 32-megapixel front camera with a f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phones support 10-bit HDR.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X8s series include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou (B1I+B1C+B2a+B2b), GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, dual-antenna NFC, and USB Type-C. The phones are rated IP68 + IP69 against dust and water ingress. The Oppo Find X8s and the Find X8s+ pack 5,700mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 80W SuperVOOC (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.