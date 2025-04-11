Technology News
Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset and Hasselblad Tuned Cameras Launched

The new Oppo phones run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 10:43 IST
Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ With Dimensity 9400+ Chipset and Hasselblad Tuned Cameras Launched

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8s series comes with IP68 + IP69 rating for durability

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8s series is powered by 3nm Dimensity 9400+ chipset
  • The phones get up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage
  • Both models sport Hasselblad-tuned 50-megapixel triple rear cameras
Oppo Find X8s series was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Find X8 Ultra. The X8s series comprise of two models — Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+. The handsets offer 120Hz AMOLED screens in different size options. They are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The Oppo Find X8s series gets a 50-megapixel Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit. Both models support 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. 

Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ Price

The Oppo Find X8s price starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB configuration and goes up to CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 65,000) for the top-end 16GB + 1TB model. It is offered in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, Island Blue, and Cherry Blossom Pink colourways.

Surprisingly, the Oppo Find X8s+ pricing is the same as the standard model and is available in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Hyacinth Purple colour options. Both phones are already available for pre-order in China and deliveries will commence starting April 16.

Oppo Find X8s, Find X8s+ Specifications

The dual SIM (nano + nano) Oppo Find X8s sports a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (2,760 × 1,256 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and support for Dolby Vision. It also gets the company's proprietary Oppo Shield Protection. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X8s+ features a larger 6.59-inch full-HD+ (2,760 × 1,256 pixels) AMOLED screen with the same specifications as the standard model.

Both handsets are powered by the 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The graphics are handled by the Immortalis-G925 GPU. The Oppo phones run on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

Oppo Find X8s and Find X8s+ come with a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 24mm focal length, f/1.8 aperture, and optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom, dual-axis OIS and a f/2.6 aperture, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with f/2.0 aperture. They also get a 32-megapixel front camera with a f/2.4 aperture for selfies and video calls. The phones support 10-bit HDR.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X8s series include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Beidou (B1I+B1C+B2a+B2b), GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, dual-antenna NFC, and USB Type-C. The phones are rated IP68 + IP69 against dust and water ingress. The Oppo Find X8s and the Find X8s+ pack 5,700mAh and 6,000mAh batteries, respectively, with support for 80W SuperVOOC (wired) and 50W (wireless) fast charging.

Comments

Further reading: Oppo Find X8s, Oppo Find X8s Plus, Oppo Find X8s Price, Oppo Find X8s Plus Price, Oppo Find X8s Specifications, Oppo Find X8s Plus Specifications, Oppo Find X8s Launch, Oppo Find X8s series, Oppo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
