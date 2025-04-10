Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Ultra First Impressions

Oppo's latest Ultra smartphone is a camera powerhouse.

By Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 April 2025 23:17 IST
Oppo Find X8 Ultra First Impressions

Oppo Find X8 Ultra price starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,300) for the base variant

  • The Find X8 Ultra launched in China
  • The smartphone will not make its way to India
  • It gets all top-of-the-line features
Another month and another Ultra model is here! Oppo's latest salvo, the Find X8 Ultra, has been unveiled in China. As expected, the new Ultra is an upgrade over its predecessor in almost every department and a true flagship of 2025. But, if you're reading this anywhere in India and getting excited, don't be because this Ultra isn't making its way to India. But I'm not surprised because the Find X7 Ultra did not make its way here. We got our hands on the phone a few days back, and here are our first impressions.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: The Package

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra will be available in multiple RAM and storage variants in China. The price starts at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,300) for the base (12GB + 256GB), CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 82,200) for the 16GB + 512GB model, and the top-of-the-line model costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 94,000). The sale starts next week on April 16 in China.

oppo find x8 ultra6 oppo-find-x8-ultra

It sports a peak brightness of 1600nits and a pixel density of 510PPI

 

Oppo claims that the Find X8 Ultra is the thinnest camera phone at 8.78mm thickness. To compare, the Find X7 Ultra, launched last year, measured 9.5mm, and the recently reviewed Xiaomi 15 Ultra (Review) measures 9.48mm.

The company also claims that the sleek profile has been possible with multiple internal optimisations like a redesigned motherboard and a new-gen silicon-carbon battery tech. Oppo also joins Apple's club in introducing two new physical buttons on the Find X8 Ultra. There's a Shortcut Button that can be customised for any function or tagged to an app, while the Quick Button can be used as a camera control.

Of course, cameras are the biggest highlight, and they are always part of Oppo's Ultra line of smartphones.

oppo find x8 ultra5 oppo-find-x8-ultra

It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15

 

Oppo Find X8 Ultra: Initial Thoughts

Holding the Find X8 Ultra in your hand for the first time, and you will get a flagship smartphone feel right away. And, indeed, on paper, it is the best from Oppo yet. The company has launched the Ultra in Matte Black, Pure White, and Shell Pink colours. I got the Pink one, and the muted colour and matte surface enhance the overall look of the phone - pure elegance.

The 6.82-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display is bright and crisp. The support for Dolby Vision enhances the multimedia experience. In the limited time I spent with the Find X8 Ultra, I loved reading or streaming videos on the display. But I will reserve my verdict on it till I get more time to test it.

oppo find x8 ultra2 oppo-find-x8-ultra

It sports a five-camera setup at the back that Oppo touts as the "Holy Trinity in your pocket"

 

Like some recent Oppo premium phones, the Find X8 Ultra also comes with the branding of Hasselblad, the legendary camera maker. Oppo (Hasselblad), Vivo (Zeis), and Xiaomi (Leica) - all three are tightly locked to their respective collaborations for cameras.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra gets an all-new penta camera system featuring a 50-megapixel wide camera with a 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, OIS, 10-bit HDR, f/1.8 aperture alongside a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Samsung JN5 sensor, f/2.0 aperture. Another 50-megapixel Sony LYT700 sensor with 3X periscope telephoto camera, and the second telephoto camera - a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 with OIS, 120x digital zoom, and 6x periscope zoom. Lastly, a 2-megapixel colour sensor is used for a multispectral system. At the front, there's a 32-megapixel Sony IMX809 sensor. On the video front, Oppo says that all four cameras at the back can shoot 4K 60fps Dolby Vision video, which is an impressive addition.

oppo find x8 ultra4 oppo-find-x8-ultra

The phone offers plenty of modes, including Hasselblad Portrait Mode

 

Talking about the quality of the images, the Find X8 Ultra is a capable smartphone, and the below samples are a great indicator. Plenty of details, accurate colours, and controlled noise are some of the highlights of the camera - this I could derive from the limited time I spent with the device as it has been with me only for a couple of days. But stay tuned for our full-fledged review to know what it gets in terms of camera upgrades over the Find X7 Ultra, which we said was a camera powerhouse in our review last year.

With the new Ultra launch, Oppo has also introduced Lumo, the next-gen image processing engine. The company talked about it during China's unveiling and said that it is a major leap for smartphone photography, and the new image processing engine is aimed to improve clarity, speed, and colour accuracy. I will dive deeply into this in my review.




 

Oppo Find X8 Ultra camera samples (tap images to expand)

 

Boosting confidence in everyday usage are features like IP68 and IP69 ratings, and the company claimed the SGS five-star drop resistance certification - an interesting addition. The phone supports a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and is quick for daily use.

Like other big-shot flagships, the Find X8 Ultra also packs the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. And, in the limited time I spent with the Ultra, it seemed snappy. Of course, you can expect more in-depth details on the performance credentials in our review.

oppo find x8 ultra3 Oppo-Find-X8-Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra packs a 6100mAh battery and supports 100W fast-charging

 

Oppo has also raised the bar for the battery department with its Ultra model. Compared to the competition, the Find X8 Ultra packs the biggest battery unit at 6100mAh battery and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Overall, the Find X8 Ultra looks like a solid contender for the best camera phone of 2025 globally. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for an in-depth review of the Find X8 Ultra.

Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Oppo Find X8 Ultra
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain.
