Oppo Pad 4 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, 12,140mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Oppo Pad 4 Pro features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Pad 4 Pro features a 13-megapixel rear camera

Highlights
  • Oppo Pad 4 Pro runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15
  • It has an 8-megapixel front camera
  • Oppo Pad 4 Pro will go on sale from April 16
Oppo Pad 4 Pro was officially launched in China on Thursday with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The new Android tablet comes in three colour options with a 13.2-inch LCD display with 3.4K resolution and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The Oppo Pad 4 Pro has a 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It has a single 13-megapixel camera at the rear, and it runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15. The tablet was unveiled alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s series, and Watch X2 Mini. 

Oppo Pad 4 Pro Price

The base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Oppo Pad 4 Pro is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000). The 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at CNY 3,599 (roughly Rs. 42,000), CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000), and CNY 4,099 (roughly Rs. 49,000), respectively. It is currently up for pre-order in China in Morning Glow, Galaxy Silver, and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colours. The tablet will go on sale starting April 16.

Oppo Pad 4 Pro Specifications

Oppo Pad 4 Pro runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and features a 13.2-inch 3.4K (2,400x3,392 pixels) LCD display with up to 144Hz refresh rate, 315ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision support, and 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is touted to deliver 900 nits of peak brightness. The tablet is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS4.0 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Pad 4 Pro features a 13-megapixel rear camera sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for video calling and selfies. The tablet has a 34,857mm sq. cooling area for thermal management. It is claimed to deliver 2.1K image quality and 120 frames per second simultaneously for Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd games.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Pad 4 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It supports a face unlock feature for authentication. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, color temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. It includes eight speakers and several AI features, including an AI office assistant and free AI documents.

The Oppo Pad 4 Pro is backed by a 12,140mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It measures around 289.61x209.66x5.97mm and weighs 675g. The tablet can be paired with an optional keyboard and Pencil 2 Pro (sold separately).

 

Oppo Pad 4 Pro

Oppo Pad 4 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 13.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2400x3392 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 15
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12140mAh
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
