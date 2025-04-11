Technology News
Oppo Watch X2 Mini With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display, Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 Chipset Launched

Oppo Watch X2 Mini has 5ATM water resistance and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2025 11:19 IST
Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Watch X2 Mini is offered in black, silver, and gold options

  • Oppo packs a 345mAh battery in the Watch X2 Mini
  • The smartwatch runs on ColorOS Watch 7.0
  • The Oppo Watch X2 Mini carries heart rate and SpO2 monitors
Oppo Watch X2 Mini was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Oppo Find X8 Ultra and the Find X8s series. The smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC alongside a BES2700BP chipset. It has a 345mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to seven days on a single charge. The wearable supports eSIM connectivity and is available in an option with gold-plated accents. The Watch X2 Mini joins the standard Oppo Watch X2, which was unveiled in February.

Oppo Watch X2 Mini Price, Availability

Oppo Watch X2 Mini price in China starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 21,200) for the Hoshino Black and Moonlight Silver (translated from Chinese) options, while the Tomorrow Gold (translated) variant is listed at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,700). The watch is currently available for pre-sale in the country via the official e-store and will go on sale starting April 16 at 10am local time (7:30am IST).

Oppo Watch X2 Mini Features

The Oppo Watch X2 Mini sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with 466x466 pixels resolution, 352ppi pixel density, 1,000 nits peak brightness level, and Always-On Display support. It comes with a dual-chip setup including a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC and a BES2700BP chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. It also supports 4GB eMMC storage for RTOS and runs on ColorOS Watch 7.0. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The smartwatch is equipped with a rotating crown that is functional. The company claims that the Tomorrow Gold version has an 18K gold-plated crown, which is said to be inspired by the Roman Pantheon. This version includes a textured leather strap as well, while the other options have fluoroelastomer straps. All variants have a stainless steel body and a plastic bottom case. The watch comes with IP68 dust and water resistance and 5ATM ratings.

The Oppo Watch X2 Mini is equipped with health and wellness trackers like heart rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitors. It supports sleep, HRV-based (heart rate variability) stress as well as menstrual cycle tracking. It offers users sedentary alerts and is said to help monitor blood glucose levels through third-party devices. The smart wearable comes with over 100 preset sports modes and supports more than 2,000 watch faces. Connectivity options include eSIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Oppo packs a 345mAh battery in the Watch X2 Mini, which is claimed to offer up to seven days of use with power-saving mode. It is said to provide up to two and a half days of battery life with the smart mode and it can last for up to one and a half days with heavy use. A 10-minute quick charge is said to offer users up to 24 hours of usage. The watch is claimed to fully charge from one to 100 percent in an hour. Without the strap, it measures 43.2x43.2x11mm and weighs 37.8g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
