Oppo Find X8 Ultra has been launched in China as Oppo's latest flagship smartphone. The new Oppo X-series handset comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with up to 16GB of RAM. It features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and carries five cameras on the back, four 50-megapixel sensors, and a 2-megapixel spectral sensor. The phone has a 6,100mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. Like the existing Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro models, the Find X8 Ultra offers IP68 + IP69 certification.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Price

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model and CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 82,000) for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model. The top 16GB RAM + 1TB storage option with satellite connectivity costs CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 94,000). It is available in Hoshino Black, Moonlight White, and Morning Light (translated from Chinese) shades.

Oppo Find X8 Ultra Specifications

The dual SIM Oppo Find X8 Ultra runs on Android 15 with the company's ColorOS 15 skin on top. It sports a 6.82-inch 2K(3,168x1,440 pixels) AMOLED LTPO display with Dolby Vision support, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits brightness. The display has 510ppi pixel density and is touted to deliver up to 2160Hz PWM dimming. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB LDDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find X8 Ultra has a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 1-inch type sensor with OIS. The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700 3x telephoto camera, a 50-megapixel sensor Sony LYT-600 6x periscope camera, and a 2-megapixel spectral sensor. It ships with Oppo's new Lumo image engine. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel Sony LYT506 sensor for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, NFC and an IR remote control. It is claimed to meet the IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and a SGS Five-Star drop resistance certification. The phone includes an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and a 0916T haptic motor.

The Oppo Find X8 Ultra has a Shortcut Button, which can be used to perform various system functions such as taking a screenshot. Like the Find X8 Pro sibling, the new phone also houses a Quick Button to easily open the camera with a double tap.

Oppo has packed a 6,100mAh battery on the Find X8 Ultra with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. It also offers 10W reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 163.09x76.80x8.78mm and weighs 226 grams.