Poco Buds X1 were launched in India on Thursday alongside the Poco M6 Plus 5G. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and are said to offer up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, although the accompanying magnetic charging case does not have an IP-rated build. The TWS earphones are offered in a single colourway and will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

Poco Buds X1 Price in India, Availability

The Poco Buds X1 is priced in India at Rs. 1,699 and will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, starting August 5. The earphones are offered in a single Titanium colourway.

Poco Buds X1 Specifications, Features

The Poco Buds X1 are equipped with touch controls and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. They sport an in-ear design with rounded stems and silicone ear tips. The magnetic charging case appears in a squarish shape with rounded edges. It has a horizontal slit-like connection status indicator in the front.

The newly launched TWS earphones support up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS earphones carry a quad-mic system which is backed by AI-supported environmental noise cancellation (ENC).

The Poco Buds X1 charging case has a 480mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. The earphones along with the case are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 36 hours. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and SBC and AAC audio codecs. The earphones come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Notably, the case does not have an IP rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.