Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Poco Buds X1 With 40dB ANC, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco Buds X1 With 40dB ANC, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco Buds X1 are equipped with an AI-backed ENC-supported quad mic system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 August 2024 13:45 IST
Poco Buds X1 With 40dB ANC, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco Buds X1 are available in a Titanium colourway

Highlights
  • Poco Buds X1 earphones come with an IP54 rating
  • The magnetic charging case does not have an IP-rated build
  • The Poco Buds X1 are claimed to offer up to 36 hours of playback time
Advertisement

Poco Buds X1 were launched in India on Thursday alongside the Poco M6 Plus 5G. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers and are said to offer up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). The earphones have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, although the accompanying magnetic charging case does not have an IP-rated build. The TWS earphones are offered in a single colourway and will be available for purchase in the country later this month.

Poco Buds X1 Price in India, Availability

The Poco Buds X1 is priced in India at Rs. 1,699 and will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, starting August 5. The earphones are offered in a single Titanium colourway. 

Poco Buds X1 Specifications, Features

The Poco Buds X1 are equipped with touch controls and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. They sport an in-ear design with rounded stems and silicone ear tips. The magnetic charging case appears in a squarish shape with rounded edges. It has a horizontal slit-like connection status indicator in the front.

The newly launched TWS earphones support up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC). The TWS earphones carry a quad-mic system which is backed by AI-supported environmental noise cancellation (ENC). 

The Poco Buds X1 charging case has a 480mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port. The earphones along with the case are claimed to offer a total playback time of up to 36 hours. They support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and SBC and AAC audio codecs. The earphones come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Notably, the case does not have an IP rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco Buds X1, Poco Buds X1 India launch, Poco Buds X1 price in India, POCO Buds X1 Specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Says AI Features Will Boost New iPhone Sales After Sluggish Third Quarter
Paris Olympics 2024: How Technology Is Transforming The World’s Oldest International Sporting Event

Related Stories

Poco Buds X1 With 40dB ANC, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30 Gets a Price Cut in India Ahead of Vivo V40 Series Launch
  2. iPhone SE 4 to Be Equipped With Same OLED Panel as iPhone 13: Report
  3. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  4. Realme 13 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked via Alleged TENAA Listing
  5. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Review: Pro-grade Tablet at an Affordable Price?
  6. OnePlus Open Apex Edition Will Launch in India on August 7
  7. Apple Predicts Boost From AI Features After Uneven Third Quarter
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Design Leak in Two Colourways; Tipped to Get IP55 Rating, Up to 43 Hours Battery Life
  2. Poco Buds X1 With 40dB ANC, 12.4mm Titanium Drivers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. PlayStation Portal Remote Player With 8-Inch LCD Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  4. Apple Says AI Features Will Boost New iPhone Sales After Sluggish Third Quarter
  5. Realme 13 5G Allegedly Emerges in TENAA Certification; May Get 50-Megapixel Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Vivo V30 Price in India Cut Ahead of Vivo V40 Series Launch in the Country
  7. Apple Intelligence Talks Ongoing With EU and China Regulators, Says CEO Tim Cook: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Come With ‘Top-of-the-Line Upgrades’ and Boosted AI Performance, Says Official
  9. OnePlus Open Apex Edition to Launch in India on August 7 in New Colourway: Expected Specifications
  10. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Voice Messages Feature for Meta AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »