Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Retail Boxes Leak Online; Key Specifications Tipped

Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be a rebranded Redmi 13 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 July 2024 10:39 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Poco M6 Plus 5G is confirmed to launch in a Graphite Black colourway

Highlights
  • Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 will launch on August 1
  • The Poco M6 Plus 5G will carry a 108-megapixel main camera
  • The Poco Buds X1 will support up to 40dB hybrid ANC
Poco M6 Plus 5G and Poco Buds X1 are scheduled to launch in India on August 1. The company has teased the design and key features of both the smartphone and the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones. Previous reports have also hinted at expected features of the handset, which is speculated to be a rebranded Redmi 13 5G. Now, alleged retail boxes of the devices have leaked online suggesting the design of the phone as well as the TWS earphones including their charging case.

Poco M6 Plus 5G, Poco Buds X1 Retail Boxes Leak

Tipster Yogesh Brar leaked the retail box images of the devices in a post on X. The Poco M6 Plus 5G appears in a blue colourway. Notably, the phone has already been confirmed to come in a Graphite Black shade and teased in a third purple option. The layout of the rear camera module appears to be similar to the Redmi 13 5G, with two circular camera units arranged vertically in the top left corner alongside an LED flash unit.

Meanwhile, the Poco Buds X1 are seen in a white colourway, with a yellow shade inside the magnetic charging case. The earbuds are placed vertically within the case which suggests that the charging points are placed at the bottom of the stem of each earbud. A thin strip of LED panel also appears on the case which is likely to indicate the battery and charging levels of the earphones.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Features (Expected)

The tipster adds in his post that the Poco M6 Plus 5G will likely sport a 6.8-inch LCD screen and carry a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) SoC, which the company has already confirmed. Notably, this is the same chipset that the Redmi 13 5G carries.

Poco M6 Plus 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,030mAh battery. The company has teased that it will be equipped with a dual rear camera unit, including a 108-megapixel main sensor with 3x in-sensor zoom support. These features back the speculation that the phone could be a rebranded Redmi 13 5G.

Poco Buds X1 Features

The Poco Buds X1 have been confirmed to feature an in-ear design with silicone tips and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. They are also claimed to offer up to 40dB hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) and a quad mic system with AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The company has announced that these TWS earphones will be compatible with the Xiaomi Earbuds app.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
