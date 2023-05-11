Realme Narzo N53 is confirmed to launch in India next week. The model has been officially teased by the company previously, and a promotional page also went live on the Amazon microsite on Wednesday. Now, Realme has announced that the phone being teased is indeed the rumoured Narzo N53. It is claimed to be the "slimmest Realme smartphone ever." The phone is touted to be a surprise "entry-level redefiner" offering by the company as part of its five-year anniversary celebrations. Previously, Realme unveiled a new Rainforest colour variant for its Realme C55, for the same occasion.

The upcoming Realme Narzo N53 will arrive with a thickness of 7.49mm - which in comparison to most other Realme and other competing handsets, is extremely slim. The phone is confirmed to launch in the country at 12 PM IST on May 18. This will be the second Narzo N-series phone to release in India. The first was the Realme Narzo N55, which was introduced to the market earlier this year in April.

Realme N53 launch announcement

Photo Credit: Realme

Earlier reports have suggested a few specifications and other details about the smartphone. The Realme Narzo N53 is reported to be launched in two colour options - Feather Black and Feather Gold. Until now, in teasers and promotional images, the handset has been spotted in both the black and the golden variant.

The report added that the Realme Narzo N53 is expected to be launched in two storage variants - 4GB of RAM + 64GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM + 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to be priced at around Rs. 13,000. Not much else is known about the upcoming handset yet. More details are expected to surface as the launch draws closer.

The other Narzo N-series phone, the Realme Narzo N55, launched in India in Prime Black and Prime Blue colourways. The phone is offered in two storage variants - the 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant marked at Rs. 12,999.

