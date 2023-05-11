Technology News
Realme Narzo N53 India Launch Set for May 18, Claimed to Be the Slimmest Realme Phone Ever

The Realme Narzo N53 measures 7.49mm in thickness.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 May 2023 15:13 IST
Realme Narzo N53 India Launch Set for May 18, Claimed to Be the Slimmest Realme Phone Ever

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N53 seen in a golden colour variant

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N53 is likely to launch in India in two storage variants
  • The phone has been teased in a golden and a black colour variant
  • It is expected to be priced at around Rs. 13,000

Realme Narzo N53 is confirmed to launch in India next week. The model has been officially teased by the company previously, and a promotional page also went live on the Amazon microsite on Wednesday. Now, Realme has announced that the phone being teased is indeed the rumoured Narzo N53. It is claimed to be the "slimmest Realme smartphone ever." The phone is touted to be a surprise "entry-level redefiner" offering by the company as part of its five-year anniversary celebrations. Previously, Realme unveiled a new Rainforest colour variant for its Realme C55, for the same occasion.

The upcoming Realme Narzo N53 will arrive with a thickness of 7.49mm - which in comparison to most other Realme and other competing handsets, is extremely slim. The phone is confirmed to launch in the country at 12 PM IST on May 18. This will be the second Narzo N-series phone to release in India. The first was the Realme Narzo N55, which was introduced to the market earlier this year in April.

realme n53 promo realme n53

Realme N53 launch announcement
Photo Credit: Realme

Earlier reports have suggested a few specifications and other details about the smartphone. The Realme Narzo N53 is reported to be launched in two colour options - Feather Black and Feather Gold. Until now, in teasers and promotional images, the handset has been spotted in both the black and the golden variant.

The report added that the Realme Narzo N53 is expected to be launched in two storage variants - 4GB of RAM + 64GB of inbuilt storage and 6GB of RAM + 128GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is likely to be priced at around Rs. 13,000. Not much else is known about the upcoming handset yet. More details are expected to surface as the launch draws closer.

The other Narzo N-series phone, the Realme Narzo N55, launched in India in Prime Black and Prime Blue colourways. The phone is offered in two storage variants - the 4GB + 64GB variant priced at Rs. 10,999 and the 6GB + 128GB variant marked at Rs. 12,999.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Narzo N53, Realme Narzo N53 India launch, Realme Narzo N53 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
