Technology News

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200-Megapixel Camera Teased, May Launch in India Soon: All Details

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is scheduled to launch in China on May 10.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 May 2023 12:10 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200-Megapixel Camera Teased, May Launch in India Soon: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G features a vegan leather back panel

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to feature a 200-megapixel sensor
  • The handset is likely to launch soon in India
  • The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G features a curved AMOLED display

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is set to make its debut in China on May 10. The company has been teasing the key specifications and features of the new number series smartphone ahead of its launch. Realme has already revealed that the midrange smartphone will feature a 200-megapixel triple-camera setup — currently the highest resolution in mobile cameras. It looks like the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G could also be launched in India soon. The company has teased the launch of a new 200-megapixel camera smartphone on Twitter.

A post on Twitter markets the 200-megapixel sensor of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G without mentioning the phone's name. However, the tweet mentions that it will be a "number series" phone, which is expected to be the Realme 11 Pro+. The tweet also touts the camera abilities of the upcoming Realme phone.

The teaser post does not offer concrete details of the company's plans to launch the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India, including a launch timeline. We can expect some details to be available after the phone debuts in China later on Wednesday. The phone has reportedly been spotted on the BIS certification website, hinting at an imminent launch in India.

Realme 11 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to feature a Samsung ISOCELL HM3 main camera sensor. The 200-megapixel primary camera is tipped to be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Realme has also revealed that the phone sports a curved AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is likely to be 6.7 inches tall and offer a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is essentially a rebadged version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The device is confirmed to offer up to 1TB of storage. Realme is also expected to launch the handset with up to 16GB of RAM in China.

It will pack a 5000mAh battery and offer 100W fast charging support. The handset will weigh about 183g. It is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com. More
EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft
Liechtenstein to Adopt, Accept Bitcoin for Select Government Services: Here’s What We Know

Related Stories

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200-Megapixel Camera Teased, May Launch in India Soon: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Teases the Launch of a Phone With a 200-Megapixel Camera in India
  2. Google Pixel 7a Teased via Flipkart; Launch Date Confirmed: All Details
  3. Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC Goes Official in India: See Price
  4. iPhone 15 Pro Max Tipped to Get Periscope Lens Exclusively: Check Details
  5. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Could Come With the Thinnest Bezel Ever in a Smartphone
  7. Oppo A98 5G With 67W SuperVOOC Charging to Debut Soon
  8. Poco F5 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Debuts Globally: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Price, Launch Timeline and Specifications Tipped
  10. Oppo F23 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Liechtenstein to Adopt, Accept Bitcoin for Select Government Services: Here’s What We Know
  2. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200-Megapixel Camera Teased, May Launch in India Soon: All Details
  3. EU Draft Rules Propose Tougher Cybersecurity Label Requirements for Amazon, Google, Microsoft
  4. Google I/O 2023 Begins Today: How to Watch the Keynote, What to Expect
  5. Amazon to License Original Content Like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to Other Streaming Services
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Again Tipped to Exclusively Feature Periscope Lens; May Offer 6x Optical Zoom
  7. Metaverse Could Contribute Up to 2.4 Percent of US GDP by 2035, Says Meta Study
  8. Realme Narzo N-Series Phone With Slim Design Teased; Likely to be Previously Rumoured Narzo N53
  9. Bitcoin Price Around $27,000, Ether Joins Dogecoin, Solana in Recording Losses
  10. Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Soon Get New Features Like Voice and Video Calls, Encrypted Messaging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.