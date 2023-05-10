Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is set to make its debut in China on May 10. The company has been teasing the key specifications and features of the new number series smartphone ahead of its launch. Realme has already revealed that the midrange smartphone will feature a 200-megapixel triple-camera setup — currently the highest resolution in mobile cameras. It looks like the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G could also be launched in India soon. The company has teased the launch of a new 200-megapixel camera smartphone on Twitter.

A post on Twitter markets the 200-megapixel sensor of the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G without mentioning the phone's name. However, the tweet mentions that it will be a "number series" phone, which is expected to be the Realme 11 Pro+. The tweet also touts the camera abilities of the upcoming Realme phone.

The teaser post does not offer concrete details of the company's plans to launch the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India, including a launch timeline. We can expect some details to be available after the phone debuts in China later on Wednesday. The phone has reportedly been spotted on the BIS certification website, hinting at an imminent launch in India.

Realme 11 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to feature a Samsung ISOCELL HM3 main camera sensor. The 200-megapixel primary camera is tipped to be paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Realme has also revealed that the phone sports a curved AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is likely to be 6.7 inches tall and offer a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The device was spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, which is essentially a rebadged version of the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The device is confirmed to offer up to 1TB of storage. Realme is also expected to launch the handset with up to 16GB of RAM in China.

It will pack a 5000mAh battery and offer 100W fast charging support. The handset will weigh about 183g. It is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

