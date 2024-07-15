Technology News
Sennheiser Momentum Sport With Adaptive ANC, IP55 Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Sennheiser Momentum Sport charging case comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2024 12:05 IST
Photo Credit: Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum Sport comes in Burned Olive, Metallic Graphite and Polar Black shades

Highlights
  • Sennheiser Momentum Sport carry heart rate, body temperature sensors
  • The TWS earphones are claimed to offer up to 24 hours total battery life
  • The Sennheiser Momentum Sport support Qi wireless charging
Sennheiser Momentum Sport has been launched in India with 10mm dynamic drivers and adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) support. The earphones were initially unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in January. They were introduced alongside Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 and Accentum Plus, both of which have previously been introduced in India. The Sennheiser Momentum Sport will now be available for purchase in the country. The earphones come with support for aptX adaptive audio codec.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport price in India

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport is available in India at a special price of Rs. 27,990. These true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are offered in three colour options - Burned Olive, Metallic Graphite and Polar Black.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport specifications, features

The Sennheiser Momentum Sport are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and each earbud has three mics each with noise-cancellation support. The TWS earphones sport a semi-open acoustic system that is claimed to help reduce body-borne noise and increase environmental awareness.

The newly launched true wireless Sennheiser Momentum Sport earbuds come with an IP55 rating for dust and sweat resistance, while the accompanied charging case is IP54-rated. They support tap controls and are compatible with the Polar Flow app, which helps analyse sports, fitness, and other activities.

The TWS earphones come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX adaptive audio codes. They also support adaptive hybrid ANC alongside support for a transparency mode. The earphones also are equipped with heart rate and body temperature sensors.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 24 hours. On a single charge, just the earphones are said to provide a playback time of up to six hours. The left and right earbuds carry 72mAh and 75mAh batteries, respectively, while the charging case has an 850-950mAh cell. The case supports USB Type-C as well as Qi wireless charging.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
