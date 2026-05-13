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Sony Teases Launch of New Headset Ahead of Anticipated Debut of 'The ColleXion Headphones'

The teaser shows a new hinge design that matches earlier leaks of the rumoured The ColleXion Headphones.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 14:40 IST
Sony Teases Launch of New Headset Ahead of Anticipated Debut of 'The ColleXion Headphones'

Photo Credit: Android Headlines

Sony The ColleXion Headphones is tipped to come in Black and White colourways

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Highlights
  • Sony may launch the rumoured The ColleXion Headphones
  • The headphones may use Sony's QN3 processor
  • Sony could include DSEE Ultimate audio upscaling
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Sony has teased the arrival of a new pair of premium headphones. The company shared a short video on social media and hinted at an announcement scheduled for next week. Although Sony has not confirmed the product name, the teaser has fuelled speculation that it could introduce the rumoured The ColleXion Headphones. Recent leaks have revealed several design details and suggested that the upcoming model may join Sony's flagship wireless audio lineup as a more premium offering.

Sony's New Headphones Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch Event

According to an X post by Sony Electronics on X, the company shared a teaser video with the caption, "A masterpiece awaits... 5/19 at 9 AM PST" (9:30pm IST). The video shows the outline of a pair of over-ear headphones with a curved headband, a metallic hinge, and part of one ear cup.

The hinge design shown in the video appears different from the mechanism used on the Sony WH-1000XM6. This detail aligns with earlier leaked renders of the rumoured The ColleXion Headphones.

Previous leaks suggest that Sony may offer The ColleXion Headphones in black and white colour options. Leaked renders suggest Sony may use leather or vegan leather on the outer ear cups, replacing the matte plastic finish seen on the Sony WH-1000XM6. The same images also show a USB Type-C port and several microphones, indicating support for charging, active noise cancellation, and voice calls.

Earlier leaks indicate that Sony could power The ColleXion Headphones with a MediaTek MT2855 chipset paired with its custom QN3 processor. The upcoming model is also rumoured to include DSEE Ultimate for enhancing compressed audio files. It is tipped to cost $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in the US. Notably, the rumoured headphones were reportedly seen in public in Manhattan ahead of the Met Gala, further fueling speculation that Sony could unveil them soon.

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
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Further reading: Sony The ColleXion, Sony The ColleXion Design, Sony The ColleXion Features, Sony, New Sony Headphones
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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