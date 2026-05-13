Sony has teased the arrival of a new pair of premium headphones. The company shared a short video on social media and hinted at an announcement scheduled for next week. Although Sony has not confirmed the product name, the teaser has fuelled speculation that it could introduce the rumoured The ColleXion Headphones. Recent leaks have revealed several design details and suggested that the upcoming model may join Sony's flagship wireless audio lineup as a more premium offering.

Sony's New Headphones Teased Ahead of May 19 Launch Event

According to an X post by Sony Electronics on X, the company shared a teaser video with the caption, "A masterpiece awaits... 5/19 at 9 AM PST" (9:30pm IST). The video shows the outline of a pair of over-ear headphones with a curved headband, a metallic hinge, and part of one ear cup.

A masterpiece awaits... 5/19 at 9 AM PST. pic.twitter.com/6lfGUOAbk2 — Sony Electronics (@SonyElectronics) May 12, 2026

The hinge design shown in the video appears different from the mechanism used on the Sony WH-1000XM6. This detail aligns with earlier leaked renders of the rumoured The ColleXion Headphones.

Previous leaks suggest that Sony may offer The ColleXion Headphones in black and white colour options. Leaked renders suggest Sony may use leather or vegan leather on the outer ear cups, replacing the matte plastic finish seen on the Sony WH-1000XM6. The same images also show a USB Type-C port and several microphones, indicating support for charging, active noise cancellation, and voice calls.

Earlier leaks indicate that Sony could power The ColleXion Headphones with a MediaTek MT2855 chipset paired with its custom QN3 processor. The upcoming model is also rumoured to include DSEE Ultimate for enhancing compressed audio files. It is tipped to cost $649 (roughly Rs. 55,000) in the US. Notably, the rumoured headphones were reportedly seen in public in Manhattan ahead of the Met Gala, further fueling speculation that Sony could unveil them soon.