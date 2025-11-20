Technology News
English Edition
  Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Playback Time

Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Playback Time

The Sony Inzone H9 II headset is also equipped with a physical mute button.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 16:20 IST
Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Playback Time

Photo Credit: Sony

Sony Inzone H9 II (pictured) comes in black and white colourways

Highlights
  • Inzone H9 II offers ANC using WH-1000XM6 driver technology
  • The headphones feature 30mm drivers with 360 Spatial Sound for gaming
  • The headset's cardioid boom mic uses AI noise filtering for clearer voice
Sony Inzone H9 II (WH-G910N) were lanched in India on Thursday as the newest iteration of its premium wireless gaming headset, marking a significant update to the company's gaming audio lineup. The second-generation model builds on the foundation set by the original Inzone H9 and brings several noticeable improvements across noise cancellation, microphone clarity, wireless performance, and long-duration comfort. Designed for both PC and console players, it also continues the series' signature approach by including a detachable boom microphone for flexible use.

Sony Inzone H9 II Price in India, Availability

Sony Inzone H9 II price in India is set at Rs. 28,990. It will be available in Black and White colour options. The wireless gaming headset will go on sale starting November 22 via Amazon, Flipkart, and ShopAtSC.com.

Sony Inzone H9 II Features, Specifications

The Sony Inzone H9 II features active noise cancellation and are equipped with the same driver unit used in the WH-1000XM6 series. It adopts a closed-back, dynamic construction with 30mm drivers and supports 360 Spatial Sound for gaming. Voice input is handled by a cardioid boom microphone designed to pick up speech while suppressing surrounding noise.

A physical mute button is provided with the headset, and the microphone system supports super wideband voice and uses AI-based noise filtering to improve clarity during multiplayer communication.

For wireless connectivity, the Sony Inzone H9 II headset uses a low-latency 2.4GHz USB-C transceiver along with Bluetooth 5.3. It supports simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz operation, multiple Bluetooth profiles (A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP), and audio formats including SBC, AAC, and LC3 through LE Audio. A 2.0m detachable audio cable with a gold-plated L-shaped four-pole mini plug is also included with the headphones.

Battery life on the Sony Inzone H9 II is claimed to be up to 30 hours with ANC disabled. Fast charging is supported, providing roughly one hour of playback from a five-minute charge, while a full charge takes approximately 3.5 hours, according to the company.

The headset offers on-device volume controls and switches for ANC and ambient sound modes. It uses an over-ear, circumaural design. The retail package contains a soft pouch, USB-C charging cable, USB-C transceiver, headphone cable, reference documentation, and a warranty card. The headphones weigh around 260g without the microphone.

Comments

Sony Inzone H9 II, Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones, Sony Inzone H9 II Price in India, Sony Inzone H9 II India Launch, Sony Inzone H9 II Features, Sony
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Sony Inzone H9 II Wireless Gaming Headphones Launched in India With ANC, Up to 30 Hours Playback Time
