Sony Inzone H9 II (WH-G910N) were lanched in India on Thursday as the newest iteration of its premium wireless gaming headset, marking a significant update to the company's gaming audio lineup. The second-generation model builds on the foundation set by the original Inzone H9 and brings several noticeable improvements across noise cancellation, microphone clarity, wireless performance, and long-duration comfort. Designed for both PC and console players, it also continues the series' signature approach by including a detachable boom microphone for flexible use.

Sony Inzone H9 II Price in India, Availability

Sony Inzone H9 II price in India is set at Rs. 28,990. It will be available in Black and White colour options. The wireless gaming headset will go on sale starting November 22 via Amazon, Flipkart, and ShopAtSC.com.

Sony Inzone H9 II Features, Specifications

The Sony Inzone H9 II features active noise cancellation and are equipped with the same driver unit used in the WH-1000XM6 series. It adopts a closed-back, dynamic construction with 30mm drivers and supports 360 Spatial Sound for gaming. Voice input is handled by a cardioid boom microphone designed to pick up speech while suppressing surrounding noise.

A physical mute button is provided with the headset, and the microphone system supports super wideband voice and uses AI-based noise filtering to improve clarity during multiplayer communication.

For wireless connectivity, the Sony Inzone H9 II headset uses a low-latency 2.4GHz USB-C transceiver along with Bluetooth 5.3. It supports simultaneous Bluetooth and 2.4GHz operation, multiple Bluetooth profiles (A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP), and audio formats including SBC, AAC, and LC3 through LE Audio. A 2.0m detachable audio cable with a gold-plated L-shaped four-pole mini plug is also included with the headphones.

Battery life on the Sony Inzone H9 II is claimed to be up to 30 hours with ANC disabled. Fast charging is supported, providing roughly one hour of playback from a five-minute charge, while a full charge takes approximately 3.5 hours, according to the company.

The headset offers on-device volume controls and switches for ANC and ambient sound modes. It uses an over-ear, circumaural design. The retail package contains a soft pouch, USB-C charging cable, USB-C transceiver, headphone cable, reference documentation, and a warranty card. The headphones weigh around 260g without the microphone.