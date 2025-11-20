Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is confirmed to launch in India soon with a MediaTek MT8775 chipset. The latest Galaxy A series tablet was released in select global markets in September with an 11-inch display. It runs on the One UI 8.0 interface and packs a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The Galaxy Tab A11+ offers several AI features. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

Through a press release on Thursday, Samsung announced that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ will launch in India later this month. It will be available in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options in the country.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ is confirmed to ship with a 4nm MediaTek MT8775 processor and up to 2TB expandable storage. The tablet will include the Google Gemini and Circle to Search feature. It will offer the Solve Math feature in Samsung Notes.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Price in India (Expected)

The Galaxy Tab A11+ is priced at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 33,000) and EUR 389 (roughly Rs. 39,000) in the UK for the 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively. The Indian variant of the tablet could be priced similarly.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Specifications

The global variant of Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ runs on the One UI 8 interface based on Android 16. It is assured to get seven generations of Android and security updates. It features an 11-inch WUXGA display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto focus and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The tablet boasts quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound.

The Galaxy Tab A11+ supports DeX mode. It houses a 7,040mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

