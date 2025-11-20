Mafia: The Old Country is getting a new update this week that will add new combat and racing challenges, game features, new items, among other content. The Free Ride update will be released November 20 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X, and will be available for free to all players who own the base game.

Free Ride Update Details

2K announced the free update on its website Wednesday and detailed all the new features and content in a new trailer. The Free Ride update will bring new car and horse races to Mafia: The Old Country. The action-adventure game will also get new combat challenges that will unlock as players progress through the main story. These challenges can also be replayed to earn tier rewards, 2K said.

Mafia: The Old Country will get a few new game features with the Free Ride update, as well. These include a new photo mode, a returning ‘Classic' difficulty setting, and a new first-person mode for driving. The game will also get a new black and white cinematic mode, dubbed ‘Cinema Siciliano.' inspired by vintage Italian movies.

In terms of new content, the Free Ride update will add new vehicles, guns, knives, outfits, and charms. All new items that players earn in Free Ride will be usable in the main story campaign, developer Hangar 13 said.

The new Free Ride update serves as a callback to the original Mafia's Free Ride Extreme and the Free Ride mode for Mafia: Definitive Edition, Hangar 13 said in a PlayStation Blog post detailing the update.

“We want players to explore the world in a freeform way, and Free Ride turns it into an expansive hub where you'll find and access various Challenges by travelling around, unlocking Hitching Posts, and meeting contacts. Challenges are instanced and accessed via these contacts, and doing so will place you into a combat location or special world state,” the game's associate design director Josh Zammit said.

He also hinted that the update may add new places to explore on the game's map.

The free update will be available Thursday, November 20 at 8am PT / 11am ET (9.30pm IST). It will be released for free to players who own Mafia: The Old Country on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. Additionally, starting November 21, a free trial for the game will be available to PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium subscribers on PS5.