Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy F17 5G Reportedly Get Price Hikes in India

A leaked document reveals price hikes for Samsung's phones, but the firm has yet to issue a statement confirming the revised pricing.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 January 2026 15:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy F17 5G Reportedly Get Price Hikes in India

Samsung Galaxy A56 and Galaxy A36 were launched in March 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung may raise Galaxy smartphone prices in India from January 5
  • Tipster claims price hikes across flagship, mid-range, and budget models
  • Reported hikes may apply to all RAM and storage variants
Advertisement

Samsung is reportedly increasing the prices of three Galaxy smartphone models in India starting January 5. According to an document leaked by a tipster, the revision may affect several popular Galaxy models across different price segments. The hike is said to apply to all RAM and storage variants of select devices. The changes could impact mid-range and budget Samsung smartphones. However, the company has yet to issue an official announcement confirming the reported price revisions.

Samsung Galaxy Phone Price Hike Effective From January 5

The information comes from a post on X by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). According to a leaked document, Samsung has raised prices for multiple models, including the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy F17 5G. The price revision is said to apply across all listed storage and RAM variants and could take effect from January 5.

Notably, Samsung has yet to issue an official statement confirming the revised pricing mentioned in the leaked document, which appears to have been sent to retailers in the country.

The document shows that the price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 has increased by Rs. 2,000. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 46,999, up from Rs. 44,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version would move from Rs. 41,999 to Rs. 43,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage model would also be priced at Rs. 40,999 instead of Rs. 38,999.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36 now costs Rs. 1,500 more. across variants, as per the document. The 12GB + 256GB option will be priced at Rs. 38,499, up from Rs. 36,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB variant will increase to Rs. 35,499 from Rs. 33,999, while the 8GB + 128GB configuration costs Rs. 32,499 instead of Rs. 30,999.

The more affordable Samsung Galaxy F17 5G model will reportedly see its price rise by Rs. 1,000. The 4GB + 128GB model could cost Rs. 15,499, compared to Rs. 14,499 earlier. The 6GB + 128GB variant would increase from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 16,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB option is listed at Rs. 18,499, up from Rs. 17,499.

In an earlier post, the same tipster also claimed that Samsung is increasing prices for other models starting January 5, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, and the Galaxy A06 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Long software support
  • Good speakers
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • Camera performance could?ve been better
  • Expensive for what it offers
  • No upgrades in battery department
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A56 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design and build quality
  • 6 years of software support
  • Decent performance
  • Bright screen
  • Speakers are loud
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • Average battery life
  • No microSD card support
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A36 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2340x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 1330
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and sleek IP48-rated design
  • One UI 8 brings plenty of handy AI features
  • Vibrant displays with thin borders
  • Battery lasts a day of heavy use
  • Bad
  • Hinge is a bit too stiff or rigid
  • Cover display experience underwhelming
  • Gets very hot when using the camera
  • Charging is relatively slow
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Processor 3.3 MHz deca-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and excellent aesthetics
  • Top-notch display
  • AI features loaded
  • One UI 7 brings nice updates
  • Decent cameras
  • Bad
  • 25W fast-charging limit
  • Expensive (base price)
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Flagship-level chipset
  • Good primary and decent telephoto cameras
  • Industry-leading software support
  • Bad
  • Poor thermal management
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Battery life is not its strongest suit
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S25 FE review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4900mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy A56, Samsung Galaxy A36, Samsung Galaxy F17 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Phones, Samsung Price Hike
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners
Oppo A6 Pro 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy F17 5G Reportedly Get Price Hikes in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  3. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  4. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  6. MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Chip Will Launch on This Date
  7. Samsung Has Reportedly Revised the Prices of These Galaxy Smartphones
  8. Samsung to Double AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units in 2026
  9. How to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2026 Keynote Session on AI
  10. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
  2. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
  3. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26+ India Launch Appears Imminent as Smartphone Lands on BIS Database
  5. CMF Headphone Pro, CMF Watch 3 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Teased
  6. MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Chip Launch Date Announced; May Feature Mali-G720 GPU
  7. Constable Kanakam Season 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Telugu Mystery Thriller Series
  8. Salute Now Streaming on Sony LIV: Know Everything about Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Chikoo Ya Bunty: Raja Beta Kaun Now Available for Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. CES 2026: When, Where to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Keynote on What’s Next on AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »