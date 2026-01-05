Samsung is reportedly increasing the prices of three Galaxy smartphone models in India starting January 5. According to an document leaked by a tipster, the revision may affect several popular Galaxy models across different price segments. The hike is said to apply to all RAM and storage variants of select devices. The changes could impact mid-range and budget Samsung smartphones. However, the company has yet to issue an official announcement confirming the reported price revisions.

Samsung Galaxy Phone Price Hike Effective From January 5

The information comes from a post on X by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). According to a leaked document, Samsung has raised prices for multiple models, including the Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy F17 5G. The price revision is said to apply across all listed storage and RAM variants and could take effect from January 5.

Notably, Samsung has yet to issue an official statement confirming the revised pricing mentioned in the leaked document, which appears to have been sent to retailers in the country.

The document shows that the price of the Samsung Galaxy A56 has increased by Rs. 2,000. The 12GB + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 46,999, up from Rs. 44,999, while the 8GB + 256GB version would move from Rs. 41,999 to Rs. 43,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage model would also be priced at Rs. 40,999 instead of Rs. 38,999.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A36 now costs Rs. 1,500 more. across variants, as per the document. The 12GB + 256GB option will be priced at Rs. 38,499, up from Rs. 36,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB + 256GB variant will increase to Rs. 35,499 from Rs. 33,999, while the 8GB + 128GB configuration costs Rs. 32,499 instead of Rs. 30,999.

The more affordable Samsung Galaxy F17 5G model will reportedly see its price rise by Rs. 1,000. The 4GB + 128GB model could cost Rs. 15,499, compared to Rs. 14,499 earlier. The 6GB + 128GB variant would increase from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 16,999, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB option is listed at Rs. 18,499, up from Rs. 17,499.

In an earlier post, the same tipster also claimed that Samsung is increasing prices for other models starting January 5, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 FE, and the Galaxy A06 5G.