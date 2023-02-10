Sony NW-A306 Walkman digital audio player has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 25,990. The new premium digital audio player from Sony sports a 3.6-inch HD (1280x720-pixel) TFT colour display, and has a 3.5mm stereo audio socket for wired connectivity with headphones and earphones. The audio player also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with support for Bluetooth 5 and the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec, which is compatible with many wireless headphones and earphones. The digital audio player is also equipped with features such as Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), and 360 Reality Audio, and runs on the Android 12 operating system.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman price in India, availability

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman is priced at Rs. 25,990 in India, and is available in a single variant with 32GB internal storage. The company has announced that the player will be available to buy on Headphone Zone, as well as Sony Center stores, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals across the country.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman specifications

The newly launched Sony NW-A306 Walkman digital audio player sports a 3.6-inch HD (1280x720-pixel) TFT colour display and a customisable home screen and primary wired connectivity through a 3.5mm stereo audio socket for wide compatibility with wired headphones and earphones. It features Edge-AI, updated Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate, MQA certification, Bluetooth 5 with LDAC codec support, 360 Reality Audio, and more. Apart from the LDAC Bluetooth codec, Qualcomm aptX HD, Qualcomm aptX, AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs are also supported. The Sony NW-A306 runs on Android 12, and also has Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours with 128kbps MP3 files, up to 32 hours with FLAC Hi-Res Audio playback, and up to 26 hours when apps to stream music directly on the device. The NW-A306 has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The storage capacity on the device is 32GB of integrated memory, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Additionally, the Sony NW-A306 Walkman features a DSD Remastering Engine that resamples PCM audio into 11.2MHz Direct Stream Digital. The S-Master HX digital amp technology on the new audio device is compatible with its native DSD format and is said to reduce distortion and noise. File format support on the Sony NW-A306 Walkman includes the most popular formats up to 32-bit/ 384kHz, including FLAC, Wav, Apple Lossless, DSD, AIFF, and APE. MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) format tracks are also supported on the digital audio player.

