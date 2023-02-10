Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Sony NW A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Sony NW-A306 Walkman is available for sale across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores, Headphone Zone, and other e-commerce portals in India.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 February 2023 18:29 IST
Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Sony

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman digital audio player is priced at Rs. 25,990 in India

Highlights
  • The Sony NW-A306 features 3.6-inch HD TFT colour display
  • The audio player has a 3.5mm socket for wired connectivity
  • The NW-A306 Walkman supports Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi connectivity

Sony NW-A306 Walkman digital audio player has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 25,990. The new premium digital audio player from Sony sports a 3.6-inch HD (1280x720-pixel) TFT colour display, and has a 3.5mm stereo audio socket for wired connectivity with headphones and earphones. The audio player also features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, with support for Bluetooth 5 and the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec, which is compatible with many wireless headphones and earphones. The digital audio player is also equipped with features such as Edge-AI (Artificial Intelligence), DSEE Ultimate (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), and 360 Reality Audio, and runs on the Android 12 operating system.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman price in India, availability

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman is priced at Rs. 25,990 in India, and is available in a single variant with 32GB internal storage. The company has announced that the player will be available to buy on Headphone Zone, as well as Sony Center stores, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals across the country.

Sony NW-A306 Walkman specifications

The newly launched Sony NW-A306 Walkman digital audio player sports a 3.6-inch HD (1280x720-pixel) TFT colour display and a customisable home screen and primary wired connectivity through a 3.5mm stereo audio socket for wide compatibility with wired headphones and earphones. It features Edge-AI, updated Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate, MQA certification, Bluetooth 5 with LDAC codec support, 360 Reality Audio, and more. Apart from the LDAC Bluetooth codec, Qualcomm aptX HD, Qualcomm aptX, AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs are also supported. The Sony NW-A306 runs on Android 12, and also has Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Sony NW-A306 Walkman is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours with 128kbps MP3 files, up to 32 hours with FLAC Hi-Res Audio playback, and up to 26 hours when apps to stream music directly on the device. The NW-A306 has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The storage capacity on the device is 32GB of integrated memory, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

Additionally, the Sony NW-A306 Walkman features a DSD Remastering Engine that resamples PCM audio into 11.2MHz Direct Stream Digital. The S-Master HX digital amp technology on the new audio device is compatible with its native DSD format and is said to reduce distortion and noise. File format support on the Sony NW-A306 Walkman includes the most popular formats up to 32-bit/ 384kHz, including FLAC, Wav, Apple Lossless, DSD, AIFF, and APE. MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) format tracks are also supported on the digital audio player. 

 

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Walkman NW-A306, Walkman, Sony, Digital Audio Player, Bluetooth, Hi-Res Audio
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Supreme Court Dismisses Google's Plea to Modify January 19 Order Upholding NCLAT Decision on CCI Penalty
Featured video of the day
OnePlus Pad First Look
Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Why ChatGPT Is a Data Privacy Nightmare for Everyone
  2. ChatGPT vs Bard: Everything We Know About Google's AI Chatbot
  3. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G May Be Available at These Prices
  4. Banned Loan Websites, Apps Given 48 Hours to Prove Their Genuineness: MeitY
  5. Nothing Phone 1, Ear Stick Get Big Valentine’s Day Discounts: See Prices
  6. iQoo Neo 7 5G May Launch in India at This Price: Details
  7. OnePlus Pad First Impressions: The Missing Piece of the Ecosystem Puzzle
  8. iPhone 14 Said to Perform Better Than iPhone 13 Pro Despite Using Same SoC
  9. Google Pixel 7a Design Tipped by Protective Case Renders
  10. Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola Edition Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi 12C Global Variant With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphone Launch Event Scheduled for February 15
  3. Sony NW-A306 Walkman Digital Audio Player With Hi-Res Wireless Audio, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses Google's Plea to Modify January 19 Order Upholding NCLAT Decision on CCI Penalty
  5. Government Said to Revoke Ban on LazyPay, Kissht, Other Fintech Firms
  6. ISRO Launches SSLV-D2 Mission Months After Facing Partial Failure
  7. Ptron Basspods Flare With Up to 35-Hour Total Playtime Launched in India: All Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G Price Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
  9. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Confirmed to Soon Launch in India
  10. Facebook, Google, YouTube Should Be Made to Share Ad Revenue With Media Companies, Rajya Sabha MP Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.