OnePlus is scheduled to host the Cloud 11 launch event on Tuesday at 7:30pm IST. The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be making their global debut during this event. In addition, the OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Keyboard will be unveiled for the first time globally. Around the same time, the Shenzhen company will also launch the OnePlus Ace 2 in China, which is believed to be the China-only variant of the OnePlus 11R 5G.

Here are all the details about how you can watch the Cloud 11 launch event live, along with what we know about the upcoming devices.

OnePlus Cloud 11: How to watch livestream

[OnePlus] will host the Cloud 11 launch event on February 7 at 7:30pm IST. You can watch the event live via the company's official site and YouTube channel. You can also watch it through the embedded video player below.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus has already unveiled the product lineup of the Cloud 11 launch event. It includes the OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus 11R 5G smartphones. We will also see the global debut of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, and OnePlus Keyboard.

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G price (expected)

The OnePlus 11 5G is tipped to be priced at around Rs. 61,999 for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will be available for early booking starting later today at 9pm in India. OnePlus is said to bring another storage variant of this smartphone to India, that will offer 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Meanwhile, the less powerful OnePlus 11R 5G is said to cost around Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 40,000 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage base model. Its 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version could cost up to Rs. 45,000.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Pad price (expected)

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earphones have been launched in China priced at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 11,000). However, it is believed that they will go for EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 16,000) in European markets.

On the other hand, the OnePlus Pad is tipped to carry a price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 37,000).

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

This flagship smartphone has already been launched in China and its global variant is expected to boast similar specifications. The OnePlus 11 5G features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 740 GPU. It boasts a Hasselblad-branded 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. This OnePlus smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. This gaming-focused smartphone is teased to feature a 120Hz Super Fluid Display. It will also feature a 3D cooling system for smooth gaming sessions. OnePlus has also revealed that this handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera sensor. There will also be a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 specifications

These TWS earphones debuted in China last month. They are equipped with an 11mm woofer and 6mm tweeter. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 support Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity. They come with an ANC feature that is said to be capable of suppressing up to 48dB of outside noise. The earbuds are said to have a battery life of up to 39 hours. The company has also revealed that these TWS earphones will be launched globally with support for Google's Spatial Audio technology for Android 13.

OnePlus Pad specifications (expected)

The OnePlus Pad is tipped to feature a 12.4-inch full-HD+ OLED display. It is said to run on Android 12L and pack a Snapdragon 865 SoC, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. There may be a dual rear camera setup as well, including a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. It could also boast an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet could get a 10,090mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging.

OnePlus Keyboard specifications

The OnePlus Keyboard sports a double gasket design for soft key presses and reduced sound for an all-day comfortable typing experience. This mechanical keyboard has a lightweight aluminium body and will come with hot-swappable switches. It will be compatible with Mac and Windows systems.

Finally, there is not much known about the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro. However, it is confirmed to use the Google TV platform.

