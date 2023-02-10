Nothing has announced discounts on two of its products currently available in India. The Valentine's Day discounts will only be available for a limited time and will apply to the London-based technology company's only smartphone offering, the Nothing Phone 1 and its lone TWS offering, the Nothing Ear Stick. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July last year at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 while the Ear Stick TWS earphones were launched in October last year at Rs. 8,999. The Nothing Ear 1, which was the company's first product launched in 2021, was discontinued in 2022 after stocks in India were depleted.

The company has announced offers on its products globally as part of its Valentine's Day celebration. In India, the company's Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 8,999, a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. Nothing's Phone 1 will be sold at Rs 26,999 during the sale, instead of its official price which is listed as Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart. The TWS earphones are available on sale via Flipkart and Myntra. The discounts are valid till February 15, according to the firm.

While the Nothing Ear Stick is available at a heavily discounted price, the Nothing Phone 1 has been receiving discounts since launch. Launched at Rs 32,999, the Phone 1 received a price hike to Rs 33,999 last year. Since then, it has seen plenty of discounts. The phone's online price tag has been hovering around Rs. 27,000 (for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant) for some time now and has also been included in our Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 buyers guide. This means that the discount on the handset is not as noteworthy as the price cut for the Nothing Ear Stick.

The Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.5-inch, 120Hz, full-HD+ OLED panel and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The phone has a unique design with a transparent rear panel along with an array of LEDs for notifications, and is available in two finishes (black and white) and in three variants. The second 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is now priced at Rs. 27,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration is currently available at Rs 35,999. The phone has two rear cameras which includes a 50-megapixel primary and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The device has a 4,500mAh battery and comes with some premium features like an IP53 rating and 15W wireless charging.

The Nothing Ear Stick, unlike the previous Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones, has an outer-ear fit and does not feature active noise cancellation like the previously available model. Just like the rest of Nothing's product lineup, the Ear Sticks have a transparent design in a unique cylindrical case. The Ear Sticks, like the Nothing Ear 1 earphones, also feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

