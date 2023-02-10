Technology News
Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear Stick Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 3,000 Ahead of Valentine's Day: All Details

Nothing Phone 1 and Nothing Ear Stick discounts will be valid until February 15.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2023 12:50 IST
Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear Stick Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 3,000 Ahead of Valentine’s Day: All Details

Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones have a transparent design, which showcases its inner hardware

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 1 received a price drop last year
  • The Nothing Ear Stick had not received an official price drop
  • Both products are exclusively sold online via Flipkart

Nothing has announced discounts on two of its products currently available in India. The Valentine's Day discounts will only be available for a limited time and will apply to the London-based technology company's only smartphone offering, the Nothing Phone 1 and its lone TWS offering, the Nothing Ear Stick. The Nothing Phone 1 was launched in India in July last year at a starting price of Rs. 32,999 while the Ear Stick TWS earphones were launched in October last year at Rs. 8,999. The Nothing Ear 1, which was the company's first product launched in 2021, was discontinued in 2022 after stocks in India were depleted.

The company has announced offers on its products globally as part of its Valentine's Day celebration. In India, the company's Nothing Ear Stick TWS earphones will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 8,999, a flat discount of Rs. 2,000. Nothing's Phone 1 will be sold at Rs 26,999 during the sale, instead of its official price which is listed as Rs. 29,999 on Flipkart. The TWS earphones are available on sale via Flipkart and Myntra. The discounts are valid till February 15, according to the firm.

While the Nothing Ear Stick is available at a heavily discounted price, the Nothing Phone 1 has been receiving discounts since launch. Launched at Rs 32,999, the Phone 1 received a price hike to Rs 33,999 last year. Since then, it has seen plenty of discounts. The phone's online price tag has been hovering around Rs. 27,000 (for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant) for some time now and has also been included in our Best Smartphones under Rs. 30,000 buyers guide. This means that the discount on the handset is not as noteworthy as the price cut for the Nothing Ear Stick.

The Nothing Phone 1 sports a 6.5-inch, 120Hz, full-HD+ OLED panel and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. The phone has a unique design with a transparent rear panel along with an array of LEDs for notifications, and is available in two finishes (black and white) and in three variants. The second 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant is now priced at Rs. 27,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB configuration is currently available at Rs 35,999. The phone has two rear cameras which includes a 50-megapixel primary and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera takes care of selfies and video calls. The device has a 4,500mAh battery and comes with some premium features like an IP53 rating and 15W wireless charging.

The Nothing Ear Stick, unlike the previous Nothing Ear 1 TWS earphones, has an outer-ear fit and does not feature active noise cancellation like the previously available model. Just like the rest of Nothing's product lineup, the Ear Sticks have a transparent design in a unique cylindrical case. The Ear Sticks, like the Nothing Ear 1 earphones, also feature an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Looks great, very comfortable fit
  • Easy, customisable controls
  • Good app
  • Bright sound suits vocals
  • Bad
  • Dust stuck inside the case is hard to clean
  • No wireless charging
  • Dull, underwhelming bass
  • Expensive for what’s on offer
Read detailed Nothing Ear Stick True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing, Nothing Phone 1, Nothing phone 1 price, Nothing Ear Stick, Nothing Ear Stick price in India
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Infinix Smart 7 India Launch Date Set for February 22; to Come With 6.6-inch Display, 6,000mAh Battery
Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear Stick Get Discounts of Up to Rs. 3,000 Ahead of Valentine’s Day: All Details
