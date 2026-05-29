Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is scheduled to launch in India next week. Leading up to its debut in the country, the smartphone maker has been teasing various details about the upcoming handset. Recently, the company teased the design, colour options, and camera configuration of the upcoming Edge 70 series phone. While the name of the SoC that will power the handset remains under wraps, the Edge 70 Pro+ has been spotted on a benchmarking platform with an octa core MediaTek Dimensity SoC, which is said to be similar to the one that powers the Pro model. The listing also reveals the RAM capacity and OS.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Specifications, Features (Expected)

The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The smartphone has been spotted with an octa core MediaTek MT6899 chipset. The SoC appears with four efficiency cores clocked at 2.20GHz, three performance cores clocked at 3.20GHz, and a prime core, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.40GHz. While the listing does not reveal the exact name of the chipset, the identifier MT6899 is linked with MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chip, which is also expected to power upcoming smartphones like the Oppo Reno 16.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ might ship with at least 12GB of RAM

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Geekbench

According to its Geekbench listing, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will feature at least 11.18GB of RAM, which is expected to be marketed as 12GB of RAM. The phone might ship with Android 16, too. The SoC will reportedly be paired with an ARM Mali-G720 MC8 GPU. The handset scored 1,722 points in Geekbench's single-core performance test and 5,623 points in the multi-core performance test. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

We already know that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be launched in India on June 4. The phone is also confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, led by a 50-megapixel primary shooter, featuring a Sony LYT-710 sensor and 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation. It will also feature a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back, which is claimed to offer up to 50x digital zoom capabilities.

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is confirmed to go on sale in India via Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and other offline retail stores. The new smartphone will be available for purchase in the country in three colourways, namely Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel, featuring a sculpted wood finish, twill-inspired finish, and satin-luxe finish, respectively.

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