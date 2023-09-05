Zebronics has launched the new Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar with Dolby Atmos support in India. The 2.1-channel soundbar system features Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and is claimed to deliver a total output sound output of 150W RMS. The setup also includes a sub-woofer with a 5-inch driver that can deliver up to 90W RMS output. The soundbar also offers Dolby Atmos support that is said to offer a more immersive experience while watching TV. It also has multiple connectivity options.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 price in India

The new Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 from Zebronics is available for sale on Amazon India as well as Flipkart. It is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 9,899. Buyers can also avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on select bank cards.

Zebronics' new Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar is available in a sole Black colour option.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 specifications, features

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 sports a premium glossy finish. It is a wall-mountable soundbar equipped with a subwoofer. The subwoofer is claimed to deliver a power output of up to 90W while the soundbar can produce a power output of 60W. The soundbar is claimed to come equipped Dolby Atmos to offer an immersive listening experience.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar has dual drivers each measuring 5.5x8.5cm in size. It features multi-connectivity options including HDMI (eARC), 3.5mm AUX line input, optical IN, and USB with MP3 audio files and AUX. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless music streaming.

The Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar also comes with a fully functional remote control with dedicated volume control for speakers. Additionally, there is also an LED display on the speaker that shows the operating mode and speaker controls. It measures 45.6 x 25.1 x 101.1 cm and weighs 6.85 Kilograms.

