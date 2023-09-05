Technology News
  Zebronics Zeb Juke Bar 1000 Soundbar With Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Features

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 Soundbar With Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Features

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 will be available for sale via Amazon India and Flipkart.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 September 2023 18:51 IST
Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 Soundbar With Bluetooth v5.3, Dolby Atmos Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Zebronics

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 is available for a price of 9,999

Highlights
  • Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 has HDMI (eARC) mode
  • The soundbar delivers a total output power of 150 Watt RMS
  • The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 offers wireless music streaming

Zebronics has launched the new Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar with Dolby Atmos support in India. The 2.1-channel soundbar system features Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and is claimed to deliver a total output sound output of 150W RMS. The setup also includes a sub-woofer with a 5-inch driver that can deliver up to 90W RMS output. The soundbar also offers Dolby Atmos support that is said to offer a more immersive experience while watching TV. It also has multiple connectivity options.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 price in India

The new Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 from Zebronics is available for sale on Amazon India as well as Flipkart. It is available for purchase at a price of Rs. 9,899. Buyers can also avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,750 on select bank cards.

Zebronics' new Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar is available in a sole Black colour option.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 specifications, features

The Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 sports a premium glossy finish. It is a wall-mountable soundbar equipped with a subwoofer. The subwoofer is claimed to deliver a power output of up to 90W while the soundbar can produce a power output of 60W. The soundbar is claimed to come equipped Dolby Atmos to offer an immersive listening experience.

Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar has dual drivers each measuring 5.5x8.5cm in size. It features multi-connectivity options including HDMI (eARC), 3.5mm AUX line input, optical IN, and USB with MP3 audio files and AUX. It also supports Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless music streaming.

The Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 soundbar also comes with a fully functional remote control with dedicated volume control for speakers. Additionally, there is also an LED display on the speaker that shows the operating mode and speaker controls. It measures 45.6 x 25.1 x 101.1 cm and weighs 6.85 Kilograms. 

Comments

Further reading: Zebronics, Zeb-Juke Bar 1000, Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 1000 price
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
India Is Priority Market for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram: Meta India Chief
Oppo A38 With 6.56-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Specifications

Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
#Latest Stories
