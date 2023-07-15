Technology News

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: Best Deals on TVs, Soundbars For Better Home Entertainment Experience

Customers with Amazon Pay Later access can also avail of cashback offers on select products.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 July 2023 07:54 IST
Photo Credit: Sony

The 55-inch Sony Bravia (pictured) offers a 178 degree wide viewing angle

Highlights
  • LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV runs ‎WebOS
  • Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV connects to gaming consoles
  • Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV carries speakers with Q-Symphony

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is now open to all Prime subscribers in India. The sale runs from June 15 to June 16. Cardholders of certain banks, such as ICICI or SBI, may be eligible for additional incentives on select product purchases. Customers can even choose no-cost EMI alternatives on specific items if they meet certain payment method restrictions. Amazon Prime members are being offered massive discounts on a wide range of electronics items, among other things. Following are some of the best deals on television sets and soundbar systems that you can get hold of to improve your home entertainment experience.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale - Best offers on TVs

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 

This model offers a 55-inch 4K ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. The smart TV also supports Blu-Ray players and gaming console connectivity. The Dolby Audio-supported device comes with open baffle speakers. 

For Prime members, this Sony Bravia model is available now for Rs. 55,990, down from Rs. 99,900. Free installation of the device is also offered with this purchase. Customers with Amazon Pay Later access can also avail of a cashback offer of up to 5 percent.

Buy now at:  Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

With inbuilt WiFi connectivity, this LG model comes with a wider OTT platform support including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV, SonyLIV, Discovery+, and Zee5. This 55-inch TV also has a 4K ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Listed on the LG website with a retail price of Rs. 45,990, the TV is now being offered on sale at a lowered price of Rs. 42,990 on Amazon. Customers can enjoy similar free installation and Pay Later benefits on this model too. EMI for the TV start at Rs. 2,054.

Buy now at:  Rs. 42,990 (MPR Rs. 45,990)

Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This model claims to offer dynamic crystal 4K pictures in a similar 55-inch 4K ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) display. It runs on the ‎Tizen operating system and supports most OTT platforms and set-top box connectivity options, along with gaming console connectivity like the previous devices. 

It is now available at Rs. 66,990 for all Prime members across the country, down from a marked price of Rs. 85,900. This model also extends similar installation and Pay Later benefits.

Buy now at:  Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 85,900)

Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale - Best offers on soundbars

Boat Aavante Bar 3150D

This system supports 5.1 channel surround sound with Dolby Audio technology and comes with easy playback controls. The soundbar features a subwoofer and it also offers multiple EQ modes like movies, gaming, news, etc. Down from its retail price of Rs. 14,999, this sound system is currently available at Rs. 9,998. 

Buy now at:  Rs. 9,998 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Zebronics Juke Bar 7400 Pro

Compatible with laptops, television and smartphones, this soundbar system provides a maximum output of ‎180 watts. It also has a subwoofer and is currently on sale at Rs. 6,999. The system was listed at Rs. 21,999 at launch.

Buy now at:  Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

JBL Cinema SB271

This JBL Cinema model comes with wireless subwoofers and offers a maximum output of 220 watts. It offers ‎Bluetooth, optical, and HDMI connectivity and is priced at Rs. 10,997 at the sale, down from Rs. 16,999.

Buy now at:  Rs. 10,997 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
