Beats Powerbeats Fit Review: Compact Fitness Earbuds?

Several TWS manufacturers have been targeting sports and working out consumers. Beats is not a new one on this list, as it previously offered the Beats Fit Pro in 2021, and now, the successor is here. The Beats Powerbeats Fit is the latest entry in the TWS category, targeting fitness enthusiasts. It sits below the more premium Powerbeats Pro 2, which I reviewed a few months back and came out as a solid option for enthusiasts.

Before jumping into the review, let's clear a few things up, like the naming. The brand says that Powerbeats Fit, with its naming, aligns it with the already available Powerbeats Pro 2. And hence, the brand isn't calling this the Beats Fit Pro 2 or anything similar, which makes sense from a brand perspective. At Rs. 24,900, does the Powerbeats Fit offer a better, more affordable package than its bigger sibling? I find out in my review.

Beats Powerbeats Fit Design and Comfort: It got wings

Weight - 49.7 grams (Case) and 5.78 grams (Buds)

Form factor - In-ear

IP Rating - IPX4 rated

Available in Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange, and Power Pink

First things first, the Powerbeats Fit's biggest highlight is its wingtip design, which solidifies its position as a true in-ear bud that won't fall out. While it still looks a lot like its predecessor, the Beats Fit Pro, the new design helps Powerbeats Fit offer a universal design that means one size fits all. You can insert the bud and tuck the wing tip under the ridge of your upper ear to lock it in place. In terms of snug fit, the Powerbeats Fit is poles apart and is a champion. I absolutely loved it for its snug fit, and the company ensures it caters to every type of sports enthusiast, offering four ear tip sizes—XS, S, M, and L—for a more personalised level of comfort.

The retail box includes Powerbeats Fit true wireless earbuds, a charging case, Ear tips, a Quick Start Guide, and a Warranty card

During my time with the TWS, a gentle tuck into the ear and the Powerbeats Fit never bothered me for hours like other offerings in the market. It just doesn't wobble or shake loose, even during an intense workout, and stays locked in. The company also offers the Fit Test on iOS and the Beats app for Android to find your optimal ear tip size. The Powerbeats Fit is sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating, which is not the highest we have seen for TWS devices, but it is good enough for everyday workouts.

The buds get a single multi-function button per side, which can be customised via the app. You can keep pressing and holding either the left or right earbud to adjust the volume up or down. Similarly, you can answer a call by pressing once on either earbud, and mute or unmute the call by pressing (single) once again. To end the call, you can press twice. The Powerbeats Fit features automatic ear detection that works flawlessly.

The flexible wing tip design of the Powerbeats Fit has a universal design

At under 50 grams, the charging case is compact and fits the smallest pockets. The charging case size was one of the issues with the Powerbeats Pro 2, but the Powerbeats Fit gets it right. On the other hand, each earbuds weighs under 6 grams. Beats gets Powerbeats Fit packaging made from 100 percent plant-based material sourced from recycled fibre (and/or sustainably sourced from forests). The Fit is available in four colours—Jet Black, Gravel Grey, Spark Orange, and Power Pink. Overall, the Powerbeats Fit feels like a premium earbud designed for intense everyday workouts.

Beats Powerbeats Fit Sound Quality: Solid performer

Powered by the Apple H1 chip

Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) with transparency mode

Works with Android and iPhones

The Apple H1 chip powers the Powerbeats Fit, and probably this is one of the reasons it doesn't get heart rate monitoring, which is part of Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 - Apple's latest H2 chip powers both. On iOS and Mac, you get native support for the earbuds. The features list includes seamless support for automatic switching, Audio Sharing, hands-free Hey Siri commands, and more. There's also personalised spatial audio with dynamic head-tracking support. However, on Android, you only get basic features via the Beats app, which offers one-touch pairing, customisable controls, battery status, Locate My Beats, and a Fit Test. You can also download OTA (over-the-air) firmware updates through the Android app.

The Fit comes in four ear tip sizes - XS, S, M and L

The active noise cancelling (ANC) works well along with transparency mode, and users also get the Adaptive EQ feature. With ANC on, the Fit managed to block fan noise in my room with almost no ambient background noise. While commuting on a metro, I could still hear the passing train, but that, for me, is a good thing, since you should be able to figure out your surroundings when working out or using these TWS outside. Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos works well on iPhones but isn't available on Android devices.

The Powerbeats Fit come out as a strong contender in the sub-Rs. 30,000 TWS category with its long list of features, but what about sound quality? Let's jump right in. I started my tests while working out, listening to the song "Angel" by Massive Attack, which is known for its deep, rolling sub-bass line, and Fit doesn't disappoint. I could feel the bass as a deep rumble, and it didn't overpower the crisp vocals. Next, I played the song "Fast Car" by Tracy Chapman, which is a great track to test mids, and Fit managed to keep it clean and centred on her textured voice and acoustic guitar. Additionally, I could hear subtle nuances of her vocals and the crisp guitar strings. On an average TWS, this track sounds thin, and the singer's voice gets lost behind the guitar.

On iOS, the Fit gets native support

Next up, I picked the classic song "Hotel California (Live)" by The Eagles, and the Fit managed to keep the intro precise, placing the guitars in the mix, and when the drums kick in, they sounded big and centred. Of course, the crowd's applause sounded like I was standing in a venue listening to this song. I also tested the earbuds with a few Hindi songs like Madari by Vishal Dadlani & Sonu Kakkar, part of the Coke Studio at MTV Season 2. The Fit manages to keep the instruments used in the intro separate, with the bass guitar in one spot, the drums in the centre, and the santoor in another. Similarly, the Fit performed well, handling the song "Chaudhary" by Amit Trivedi and Mame Khan, another classic from Coke Studio.

In terms of audio quality, the Powerbeats Fit nails it with no noticeable issues with any aspect and for calls, the microphone is decent, though not the best in the segment. Overall, the sound output on the Powerbeats Fit is balanced.

The ANC on Powerbeats Fit works well and is great for your daily workouts

Beats Powerbeats Fit Battery Life: Can last for days

The Powerbeats Fit is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of battery life per bud on a single charge (ANC off), while with the charging case, this can extend to up to 30 hours. With ANC turned on, the total battery life is claimed to be up to 6 hours of continuous playback and up to 24 hours in total with the case. In my testing, the Powerbeats Fit lasted multiple days of about 3-4 hours of music playback each day. Of course, my usage included a charging case, but overall, the Powerbeats Fit offers a solid battery life, and these earbuds can last for a few days.

Powerbeats Fit is powered by the Apple H1 chip

Additionally, the Fit supports fast charging, which the company claims can deliver 1 hour of playback time with a 5-minute charge.

Beats Powerbeats Fit Verdict

At Rs. 24,900, the Powerbeats Fit is dangerously close to the pricing of the all-new AirPods Pro 3 (Rs. 25,900), which is both a superior product and packs more punch. The overall package definitely seems slightly expensive, and it would have been a great option at a lower price of under Rs. 20,000. Nevertheless, the Powerbeats Fit appeals to a somewhat different audience than the AirPods Pro 3.

The TWS is sweat and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating

For gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts, the Powerbeats Fit is a good package, thanks to the best fit I have seen among numerous TWS options. The wingtip design is the product's biggest USP.

So, who should buy the Powerbeats Fit? If you're in the market for a premium TWS that offers the absolute best snug fit for intense sessions and are tired of mediocre products, then the Fit is for you. It misses out on an important feature — heart rate monitoring — that the Powerbeats Pro 2 gets, so you can try that as well. It is slightly costlier than the Fit. For a complete peace of mind, the AirPods Pro 3 still seems like the best option around the Rs. 25,000 price bracket.