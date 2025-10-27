Technology News
English Edition
OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Ace 6 gets IP66+ IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 17:38 IST
OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured) is the successor to the OnePlus Ace 5

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 6 sports a 165Hz BOE AMOLED display
  • The handset is powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • It packs a 7,800mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support
OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in China on Monday. The handset arrives as the successor to the OnePlus Ace 5 and is expected to be marketed as the OnePlus 15R in India and the global markets. The latest smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, which also powers last year's flagship OnePlus 13. The OnePlus Ace 6 has a dual-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It sports a metal frame and weighs approximately 213 grams.

OnePlus Ace 6 Price, Availability

The OnePlus Ace 6 price is set at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 32,300) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It is also sold in 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 36,000), CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 38,800), and CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 42,200), respectively. The top-end configuration, comprising 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage, costs CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 48,400).

It will be available for purchase in Quicksilver, Flash White, and Black (translated from Chinese) colourways, via Oppo e-Shop, JDMall, and the company's other online storefronts beginning October 30.

OnePlus Ace 6 Features, Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano + Nano) OnePlus Ace 6 runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,800 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. The panel has an in-display 3D fingerprint scanner for biometric security and supports eye-protection features.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. There's also a G2 gaming chip for handling graphics-intensive tasks.

For optics, the OnePlus Ace 6 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. There is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The OnePlus handset features a metal frame and has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for protection against dust and water ingress. It tips the scales at 213g and measures in terms of dimensions. OnePlus says it has equipped the Ace 6 with a Plus key, which can be used to switch between the ring modes. It is also customisable and can be set for actions such as opening the camera, translating on-screen text, or toggling the flashlight. Additionally, it also serves as a shortcut for launching the AI Plus Mind space.

The OnePlus Ace 6 packs a 7,800mAh battery, which is claimed to be the largest in its segment. It supports fast wired charging at 120W, but unlike the OnePlus 15, there is no wireless charging support here.

OnePlus Ace 6

OnePlus Ace 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 7800mAh
OS Android 16
Comments

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics.
OnePlus Ace 6 With 165Hz Display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
