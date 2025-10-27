Technology News
English Edition
OnePlus Turbo Reportedly in Development With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 8,000mAh Battery; India Launch Tipped

The purported OnePlus Turbo could pack the biggest battery of any OnePlus smartphone to date.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 27 October 2025 15:46 IST
OnePlus Turbo Reportedly in Development With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 8,000mAh Battery; India Launch Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ OnePlus

The purported handset could join the OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Turbo is reported to launch in India in the next two months
  • The handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset
  • The phone may pack an 8,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support
OnePlus has been rumoured to be working on a new phone that will sit beside the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6 (OnePlus 15R). The purported handset is allegedly called the OnePlus Turbo. According to a report, it will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is expected to be announced by Qualcomm soon. The handset is said to come with a battery larger than any OnePlus smartphone to date.

OnePlus Turbo India Launch Date (Leaked)

According to a SmartPrix report, the OnePlus Turbo is already being tested in India. If the company's plans align, it will reportedly be launched in the country within the next two months. However, its official launch date remains under wraps.

OnePlus Turbo Specifications (Leaked)

The purported OnePlus smartphone is reportedly internally codenamed “Macan”. It is expected to debut as the OnePlus Turbo. It will be a purely performance-focused model, equipped with a high refresh rate screen and a powerful chipset.

The OnePlus Turbo is expected to sport a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. For context, the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6 is also confirmed to feature a similar display.

Powering the OnePlus Turbo will reportedly be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It was expected to be unveiled alongside the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC at the Snapdragon Summit last month, but it remains unannounced. As per the report, the chip will be complemented by a “Glacier Cooling System” that will manage the thermals and help cool down the handset quickly.

For optics, the purported OnePlus Turbo could sport a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter. It is also said to have a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Further, the handset is reported to feature an X-axis linear motor for haptics, stereo speakers, NFC, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the report, it may pack an 8,000mAh battery — the biggest one on any OnePlus smartphone to date. It could be accompanied by 100W fast charging support.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OnePlus Turbo Reportedly in Development With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip and 8,000mAh Battery; India Launch Tipped
