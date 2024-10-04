The HyperX Cloud Mini wired headphones are aimed at young gamers and come with a controlled volume level to prevent hearing issues. The headphones have a closed-back on-ear design with padded, rotating earcups and adjustable neckbands. They carry a 30mm neodymium dynamic driver and an omnidirectional microphone with flip-to-mute support. The accompanying 3.5mm cable allows the headset to be compatible with a wide range of devices like smartphones, PC, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and more. In this review, we will explore the benefits and drawbacks of the headphones and if you should consider buying a pair.

HyperX Cloud Mini Wired Headphones Design: Adaptive

Weight - 127g

Colours - Black, Lavender, Multi-coloured

The HyperX Cloud Mini wired headphones come with an on-ear, closed-back design, adjustable neckband, and padded, rotating earcups. The closed-back layout is claimed to help a certain level of passive noise cancellation. The padding on the neckband and earcups are said to offer a comfortable fit. The rotating feature helps the headphones rest easily across the users' neck, where the earcups lay flat on their chest instead of jutting out upright. The adjustable neckband allows users to moderate the size of the headset as needed.

The rotating earcups help the headphones rest comfortably around your neck

The headphones are aimed at young, aspiring gamers between the ages of 8 and 12, according to the company. I sit well outside the age range. I am far from being a professional gamer. My credentials for conjuring any opinion on this device are thus — I was 12 (and 8) once, and I game sometimes. Banter aside, what we discuss here is not all conjecture or based on suppositions. Even though the headset targets kids aspiring to be gamers, we see how the headphones can also serve adults who occasionally game.

The previously mentioned adjustable neckband enables adults to use the HyperX Cloud Mini wired headphones despite its smaller-than-usual build, considering the target audience. It is lightweight, making it easily portable and convenient for regular use, even for adults. They can offer a comfortable, fatigue-free user experience for extended periods. Although, the smaller earcups, despite being cushioned, can cause some amount of discomfort for adults after a certain time.

HyperX Cloud Mini Wired Headphones Specifications: Streamlined

Driver - 30mm dynamic neodymium magnets

Impedance - 114 Ohm

Frequency response range - 20Hz to 20kHz

Volume - Below 85dB

Microphone type - Electret condenser omnidirectional microphone

Microphone control - Flip-to-mute feature

The Mini edition of the HyperX Cloud wired headphones are equipped with a 30mm dynamic neodymium driver and support a wide range of frequencies from 20Hz to 20,000Hz, which is said to ensure an immersive listening experience.

The flip-to-mute microphone support is convenient for video calls as well as gaming

Since the headphones are aimed at young users, the company says that the volume level has been limited to always be below 85 dB. This is to make sure that the intended users, aged between 8 and 12 years, do not suffer from hearing issues that can arise from long-term headphones or earphone usage at a loud volume.

The foldable microphone that the HyperX Cloud Mini wired headphones carry is an electret condenser unit and is said to be highly sensitive. The mic supports the flip-to-mute feature, where users can flip the microphone upwards to mute it and pull it down to speak into it. This is useful during multiplayer online games or even during video calls (imagine the comfort of not having to hover over your keyboard or mouse ever so often to reassure your classmate or colleague that they are indeed audible).

HyperX Cloud Mini Wired Headphones Performance: Complies to Criteria

Cable type - 3.5mm jack

The HyperX Cloud Mini headphones are available in a wireless variant as well. The connectivity of the wired option includes a simple 3.5mm cable. They can be compatible with your smartphones, tablets and PC if they come with a 3.5mm audio jack.

The 3.5mm connectivity of the headphones allows them to easily connect with many devices, including phones

Some wired, closed-back headphones are usually heavy and clunky. However, these are light and easy to carry around. They also rest easy on the ears and allow you to use the headphones for hours on end. During the review period, sometimes, after a prolonged period of use, I would feel some amount of pressure on my ears that was not painful, per se, but bothersome enough that I would take them off and use my regular earphones instead.

This is not an outright demerit, though. For the larger portion of time, they are comfortable. These are aimed at children between the ages of 8 and 12. The build is smaller than the closed-back headphones that primarily cater to adult users. The mild discomfort after several hours is a reminder that the headphones are primarily targeted towards younger users and can be used by adults occasionally.

The 85dB audio level restriction limits the sound experience of the HyperX Cloud Mini headphones, too. Considering you are aware of what the headphones are made for, you would not expect a studio-level sound balance either. The advantage of the volume cap is that it forces your ears to feel relaxed and rested despite long hours of use. Those fans of loud, bass-heavy music on the regular are also familiar with the few dazed seconds after a long session. There is no amount of debility or fatigue from these headphones.

The headphones have adjustable headbands that enable adults to use them

The limited passive noise cancellation helps maintain an even level of environmental awareness, even if you are engaged in one of the most high-stakes battles in a game. This can be distracting for some users, but if you are playing something in the confines of your room, it really is not much of a bother and takes very little away from the experience.

The performance of the omnidirectional foldable microphone is good as well. It picks up clear sound, and the flip-to-mute feature works seamlessly.

HyperX Cloud Mini Wired Headphones: Verdict

Although the HyperX Cloud Mini wired headphones are aimed at children between the ages of 8 and 12, they can be used by teenagers and adults. With a controlled audio level, limited passive noise cancellation, and sometimes muddied details, they may not be your go-to pair of headsets for an enthralling, immersive music experience. However, the ergonomic design, adjustable fit and lightweight build of these headphones can offer you a rested, unwearied gaming experience. For multiplayer online battles or even for interpersonal communication, the omnidirectional mic with flip-to-mute support is an appreciable addition.

You can consider the HyperX Cloud Mini wired headphones, priced at Rs. 3,497, a good gift option for kids aged between 8 and 12 years. It can be a good gaming companion or help them with online classes and more. After gifting, if the headset remains within borrowing range, you can even treat yourself to some fatigue-free gaming sessions once in a while. The headphones are currently available in offline HP and other retail stores. According to the company, they will soon be available via Amazon.