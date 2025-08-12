Technology News
Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20

Realme P4 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC, while the P4 Pro 5G will come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 August 2025 17:26 IST
Realme P4 Series Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India on August 20

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 series could feature a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme P4 series is set to debut in India later this month
  • The Realme P4 series will be available via Flipkart
  • The company is expected to launch two phones in the series
Realme P4 series' specifications were recently teased via a microsite on Flipkart. Now, the Chinese smartphone brand has further even more details about the upcoming handset's hardware features. The Realme P4 series will be unveiled in India next week, and the handsets will be sold via the e-commerce platform and the company's website. A Realme executive recently dropped hints regarding the company's plans to skip the launch of an Ultra model, as part of efforts to streamline its product portfolio in the country.

Realme P4 5G, P4 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed

On Tuesday, the smartphone brand confirmed that the standard Realme P4 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset, coupled with a dedicated Pixelworks chip. It will sport a 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness in some scenarios. The screen will also support 3,840Hz of pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming, hardware-level blue light and flicker reduction.

The Realme P4 5G will ship with a 7,000mAh Titan battery with support for 80W fast charging. The company claims that the handset will deliver up to 11 hours of Battle Ground Mobile India (BGMI) gameplay. It also said that the upcoming Realme phone can charge about 50 percent in 25 minutes. It will also come with reverse charging, AI smart charging, and bypass charging support. To maintain the thermals, it will feature a 7,000 sq mm AirFlow VC cooling system.

On the other hand, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, paired with a dedicated HyperVision AI GPU. The phone will be 7.68mm thick, according to the company. Like the standard model, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will also pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, charging in the same time as the standard variant. The phone will also support 10W reverse charging. It is claimed to offer over eight hours of BGMI gameplay at 90FPS. It also shares the cooling system with the standard Realme P4 5G.

The HypeGlow AMOLED 4D Curve+ display on the Realme P4 Pro 5G refreshes at 144Hz and has a peak brightness of 6,500 nits of local peak brightness, an HDR10+ certification, and support for 4,320Hz high-frequency dimming. The display's eye protection features have also been certified by TÜV Rheinland.

Francis Wong, Realme's Head of Product Marketing, recently revealed that the new Realme P4 5G and P4 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs. 30,000. Additionally, the company executive hinted that, in an attempt to make its product lines leaner, Realme might not launch a Realme P4 Ultra model, like it has in the past.

Comments

Further reading: Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G, Realme P4 Series, Realme P4 Series launch in India, Realme P4 Series price in India, Realme P4 Series specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
JBL Tour Pro 3 Review: The Sony WF-1000XM5 Killer?

