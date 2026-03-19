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OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With Next-Gen Gaming Kernel, Same G2 Wi-Fi Chip as OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15T is currently on pre-order in China via the Oppo online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 March 2026 14:57 IST
OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With Next-Gen Gaming Kernel, Same G2 Wi-Fi Chip as OnePlus 15

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 15T will feature a square-shaped camera module

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Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset
  • OnePlus 15T will be launched later this month
  • OnePlus 15T will be offered in three colour options
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OnePlus 15T is scheduled to be launched in China in the fourth week of March by the Chinese smartphone maker as the latest addition to its lineup. Leading up to its unveiling, the tech firm has been teasing various details about the upcoming phone, including its key specifications, features, colour options, and storage configurations. Recently, the handset was listed on the company's online store in China. Now, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 15T will be equipped with the same Wi-Fi chip as its flagship OnePlus 15, which will be paired with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipset.

OnePlus 15T Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post Weibo, the Chinese tech company has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 15T will be equipped with the G2 Wi-Fi chip, which is also found on the flagship OnePlus 15. Moreover, it will ship with the company's next-generation “Wind Chaser Gaming” (translated from Chinese) kernel, which is claimed to enhance the smartphone's gaming performance, while allowing it to offer up to 165 fps at 1.5K resolution on “mainstream games”.

Additionally, it will feature the “Lingxi” touch response chip to offer better touch response while gaming. The OnePlus 15T will also be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which is built on a 3nm process. The company calls it the “OnePlus E-Sports Triple-Core” (translated from Chinese) setup. The tech firm claims that the OnePlus 15T managed to score more than 44,50,000 points on a benchmarking platform.

The OnePlus 15T is also confirmed to be backed by a 7,500mAh Glacier Battery, which is claimed to provide about 10.3 hours of gaming, about 22.8 hours of online video playback, or 13 hours of navigation on a single charge. The phone will also feature support for 100 SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging, along with bypass charging.

We already know that the OnePlus 15T will be launched in China on March 24 at 7 pm local time (4:30 pm IST). The phone is currently on pre-order in the country via the Oppo China online store. It will be offered in 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations. The upcoming OnePlus handset is confirmed to go on sale in Pure Cocoa, Relaxing Matcha, and Healing White Chocolate (translated from Chinese) colour options.

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus 15T, OnePlus 15T Specifications, OnePlus 15T Launch, OnePlus 15, OnePlus
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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OnePlus 15T Confirmed to Launch With Next-Gen Gaming Kernel, Same G2 Wi-Fi Chip as OnePlus 15
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