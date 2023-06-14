Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • EV Makers Body Writes to NGT for Green Tax on Fuel Based 2 Wheelers

EV Makers Body Writes to NGT for Green Tax on Fuel-Based 2-Wheelers

The Ministry of Heavy Industries' latest decision to cut down FAME II subsidies is likely to disrupt India's growth in the EV sector.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 14 June 2023 21:29 IST
EV Makers Body Writes to NGT for Green Tax on Fuel-Based 2-Wheelers

The ministry has suddenly decided to cut down subsidies by 75 percent

Highlights
  • Electric vehicles are subsidised across the world, said SMEV Gen Sec
  • Many OEMs are unable to cope with the financial stress caused by actions
  • EV manufacturers were emboldened to shift technologies, work force

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles on Tuesday said it has petitioned the National Green Tribunal (NGT) expressing concerns against the government's move to cut FAME II subsidy and support a 'Green Tax' on fuel-based two-wheelers.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries' latest decision to cut down FAME II subsidies is likely to disrupt India's growth in the EV sector and consequently have a detrimental impact on the environmental and health indices of the country, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) said it its petition.

The ministry has suddenly decided to cut down subsidies by 75 percent, it added.

SMEV further said it has "requested for NGT's support to a Green Tax on fuel-based two-wheelers so as to incentivise the adoption of green vehicles and contribute to the national objective of environmental preservation and pollution reduction".

"Electric vehicles are subsidised across the world with the intent to induce a mass shift towards non-polluting energy systems," SMEV Secretary General Ajay Sharma said.

He further said, "The Ministry's decision is contrary of this consciousness and an anomaly that defies logic or law especially, as the EV manufacturers were emboldened to shift technologies, work force, capital and enterprise towards this sector based on the support expressed by the government.

Many OEMs are unable to cope with the financial stress caused by actions of the ministry as subsidies amounting to over Rs. 1,200 crore have been held up and further demands of retrospective payback of subsidies given in 2019 has been made, SMEV said.

"In fact, it is a matter of time until they shut shop due to lack of working capital, loss of investor and bank support, delay in production timelines and a rapidly vanishing distribution network," the statement added. 

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, EV India, NGT, Green Tax
People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Protect TikTok Users’ Data From Being Misused

Related Stories

EV Makers Body Writes to NGT for Green Tax on Fuel-Based 2-Wheelers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Design Teased; to Launch in India on This Date
  2. iPhone 14 Series Gets Massive Discount on Amazon: Check Price Here
  3. Infinix Note 30 5G Review: A Value-for-Money Budget 5G Smartphone
  4. Samsung Opens Premium Experience Store in Telangana, Plans to Expand Business
  5. Here’s When the Nothing Phone 1 Will Be Updated to Nothing OS 2
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July: Details Here
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Could Launch Soon
  8. Xiaomi Pad 6 With 144Hz Screen, Snapdragon 870 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  9. Xiaomi Pad 6 First Impressions: iPad Killer?
  10. Madhav Sheth Exits Realme India After Five-Year Stint: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Opens Premium Experience Store in Telangana, Plans to Expand Business
  2. US Lawmakers Introduce Legislation to Protect TikTok Users’ Data From Being Misused
  3. EV Makers Body Writes to NGT for Green Tax on Fuel-Based 2-Wheelers
  4. People Trust TikTok More Than Traditional Media, Study Shows
  5. Redmi Pad 2 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Feature 8,000mAh Battery, 2K LCD Display
  6. Government Asks E-Commerce Firms to Create Framework Against Dark Patterns: Consumer Affairs Secretary
  7. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G Support Page Goes Live in India; Suggests Imminent Launch
  8. Oppo Reno 10 Series India Launch Tipped for Mid-July, Indian Variants May Have Different Designs
  9. AI Draft Rules: EU Lawmakers Agree to Make Changes in Draft Artificial Intelligence Regulations
  10. Madhav Sheth Departs Realme India After Five-Year Stint, Founder Sky Li to Oversee India Operations: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.