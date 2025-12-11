Technology News
English Edition

New Carbon-Titanium Composite Dramatically Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

South Korean researchers developed a carbon-titanium composite that significantly improves lithium-sulfur battery capacity, stability, and lifespan, opening the way for lighter electric vehicles, longer-flying drones, and longer-lasting consumer electronics.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2025 17:51 IST
New Carbon-Titanium Composite Dramatically Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries

Photo Credit: ACS Nano (2025)

South Korean carbon-titanium composite boosts lithium-sulfur battery life, density, stability, efficiency

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • New TiO-carbon structure stabilizes sulfur and boosts battery lifespan gr
  • Honeycomb electrode increases energy density for lighter, longer-lasting
  • Breakthrough design improves conductivity and prevents polysulfide leakag
Advertisement

A new carbon-titanium composite developed by the researchers in South Korea also improves the performance of lithium-sulfur batteries to a considerable extent. To be used in electric cars and portable devices, lithium-sulfur batteries have the potential to store much more energy with a lower weight than the current lithium-ion cells. A group of researchers at DGIST developed a honeycomb structure of titanium monoxide (TiO) nanoparticles into nitrogen-doped porous carbon. This single-step electrode structure has larger amounts of sulfur, and it conducts better and may significantly increase battery life.

Innovative Electrode Design

According to the paper, researchers used a simple magnesium reduction to embed titanium monoxide (TiO) nanoparticles into nitrogen-doped porous carbon. This creates a 3D honeycomb carbon framework that securely holds sulfur and provides high conductivity. The polar TiO and nitrogen strongly bind lithium polysulfides (charged sulfur compounds) and catalyze their reactions, preventing leakage and boosting battery efficiency. In tests, the Li-S cathode delivered 1082 mAh/g initially and retained ~580 mAh/g after 1000 cycles.

Potential Applications

The combination of the high energy density of lithium-sulfur and low mass has the potential to revolutionize devices, allowing electric cars to go much further and drones to remain up in the air much longer. During a single experiment, a Li-S battery had a UAV that was able to fly for more than 3 hours, and in future generation packs, an 8-hour flight expectancy has been achieved. Lightweight batteries could be installed in phones and laptops with significantly extended run times. Sulfur is inexpensive and in large quantities, and thus Li-S batteries can also be cheaper. This new carbon-titanium alloy would assist in taking these enhancements to the regular products by making Li-S cells more efficient and dependable.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: lithium-sulfur, batteries, energy, EV tech, nanomaterials, DGIST, composites
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold Extended Repair Program for Specific Hardware Issues Announced
Google Shares Safety Guardrails for Chrome Browser’s Agentic Capabilities
New Carbon-Titanium Composite Dramatically Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Announced: See Details
  2. Vivo X300 Ultra Listed on China's 3C; Charging Speed Revealed
  3. OTT Releases of the Week: Saali Mohabbat, Kaantha, Single Papa, and More
  4. Instagram's New Algorithm Tool Lets You Take Control of Your Reels Tab
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G, Note 15 5G Launched Globally
  6. Spotify's New Feature Grants You More Control Over the Algorithm
  7. ChatGPT Can Now Complete Tasks in Adobe Photoshop, Express and Acrobat
  8. Google's New MCP Servers Take a Big Step Towards General-Purpose AI Agents
#Latest Stories
  1. ESA Telescopes Capture Ultra-Fast Winds Blasting From Distant Supermassive Black Hole
  2. Google’s Big Gemini AI Updates: AI Models, Search, Preferred Sources and More From the Week
  3. Microsoft Partners With Cognizant, Infosys, TCS and Wipro Over Agentic AI Adoption in India
  4. New Carbon-Titanium Composite Dramatically Improves Lithium-Sulfur Batteries
  5. Pushparaj Rai’s Aarata is Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
  6. James Gunn’s Superman (2025) Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  7. TRAPPIST-1e Methane Signal Likely False, Webb Data Suggests Airless Planet
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ 5G, Note 15 Pro 5G With Up to 6,580mAh Battery Launched Globally Alongside Redmi Note 15 5G: Price, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 15R Ace Edition India Launch Date, Availability Details Announced
  10. Sei Partners Xiaomi to Pre-Install DeFi Wallet on Phones, SEI Token Sees Rapid Price Moves
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »