Scientists Develop Self-Healing Technology for Safer, Longer-Lasting EV Batteries

A new self-healing layer enhances the safety, stability, and lifespan of all-solid-state lithium batteries.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 October 2025 22:30 IST
Scientists Develop Self-Healing Technology for Safer, Longer-Lasting EV Batteries

Photo Credit: Nature

A self-healing layer keeps lithium batteries stable and safe, even after thousands of charge cycles.

Highlights
  • Self-healing layer prevents solid-state battery failure
  • Boosts safety, energy retention, and lifespan
  • DAI layer fills gaps without external pressure
A new innovation revolutionises the future of electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. A self-healing layer has been developed by the scientists, which helps to enhance the safety and durability of all-solid-state lithium metal batteries (ASSLMBs). For their non-flammable solid electrolytes, these next-generation energy storage systems are using them. These are safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries; nevertheless, repeated charging often leads to small gaps forming between their layers, ending up with breakdowns. The new self-healing layer curbs these failures, although it imparts a breakthrough in safer and longer-lasting battery technology.

Self-Healing DAI Layer Revolutionizes Solid-State Battery Safety and Performance

According to a report published in Nature Sustainability, researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences have designed a “Dynamically Adaptive Interphase”, or DAI layer, that automatically repairs itself during battery operation. It omits mobile iodide ions that move to fill any micro-gaps between the solid lithium anode and electrolyte. This helps to keep a strong link without high external pressure, a common solution, even though it is impractical in current designs.

After 2,400 charges, full battery cells retained around 90 percent of their energy and discharge cycles in laboratory tests. Even pouch cells, commonly used in electric vehicles, maintained 74.4% capacity after 300 cycles with no applied pressure. Experts suggested that in solid-state battery development, the DAI design represents a “paradigm shift”. Facilitating a stable, high-energy system helps to improve the durability of the batteries.

This self-healing technology imparts safer and greener batteries, which support electric vehicles with longer ranges with reliable grid-scale storage. It could make the production easier and drive down costs by removing the need for high-pressure components. This not only extends the path of the global embracement of solid-state batteries but also paves the way for lightweight, energy-dense, and environmentally friendly sustainable power solutions. The global integration of electric mobility and renewable energy is going to be redefined worldwide.

 

Further reading: Science, Batteries, EV
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
  1. Moto G100 (2025) Launched With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery
  2. iQOO 15 Vapour Chamber Cooling System Performance Teased Ahead of Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z10R 5G With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Launched After Indian Variant Debuts
  5. Noise Master Buds Max Launched With Sound by Bose, ANC: See Price
  6. How To Train Your Dragon Out on OTT: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Nvidia's Smallest AI Supercomputer Goes On Sale With These Features
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro's Ricoh GR Camera Technology Revealed Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo X300 Pro Tops Xiaomi 17 Pro Max in AnTuTu's CPU Test
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Detect Smallest Known Clump of Pure Dark Matter Using Gravitational Lensing
  2. Astronomers Capture First Image of Two Supermassive Black Holes Orbiting Each Other
  3. Scientists Develop Self-Healing Technology for Safer, Longer-Lasting EV Batteries
  4. SpaceX’s Starship Flight 11 Marks Final Test of V2 Design With Successful Launch
  5. #Love OTT Release: New Tamil-Language Romance Series to Premiere on Netflix
  6. F1 The Movie OTT Release Date Is Out: Know When and Where to Watch Brad Pitt-Starrer Online
  7. Rising Satellite Traffic in Low Earth Orbit Sparks Collision Risk Concerns
  8. JPMorgan Plans to Launch Crypto Asset Trading Services
  9. Nothing Phone Users Can Now Quickly 'Share' Any Content With Essential Space
  10. Samsung Patent Document Hints at 'Self-Healing' Screen for Foldable Phones: Report
