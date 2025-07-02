Ferrari Amalfi was unveiled on Tuesday as the latest two-door coupe from the Italian automotive company. It is built upon the Grand Tourer concept and is said to combine high performance with everyday versatility. The Ferrari Amalfi replaces the Roma in its lineup, and comes with the HMI (Human-Machine Interface) system featuring ADAS controls, adaptive cruise control, and voice-based commands. It is powered by a twin-turbo V8 engine which produces a maximum 640 horsepower and is mated with an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Ferrari Amalfi Price, Availability

The starting price of Ferrari Amalfi is set at EUR 240,000 (roughly Rs. 2.42 crore). At launch, the coupe is offered in a single Verde Costiera exterior and Verde Bellagio interior colour options.

Ferrari Amalfi pre-orders have commenced at Ferrari dealers and deliveries will begin starting Q1 2026. US availability is expected three to six months later.

Ferrari Amalfi: Features

As per Ferrari, the new Amalfi coupe is equipped with the next-generation ADAS system. It is configurable via the instrument cluster and is integrated with the vehicle's electronic systems, including the front and rear radar, cameras, and control units. The ADAS suite offers features like Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, and Lane Keeping Assist. Drivers can also take advantage of optional Surround View and Rear Cross Traffic Alert features for enhanced safety.

Ferrari Amalfi's launch configuration includes a Verde Bellagio interior colour option

Photo Credit: Ferrari

With the Ferrari Amalfi, the Italian automaker has renewed its HMI system and it is now built around three main screens. There's a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster that provides information about driving and vehicle dynamics. At the centre of the dashboard is a 10.25-inch capacitive touchscreen which offers access to key functions such as multimedia controls, radio, screen mirroring, climate control, seat adjustment, and vehicle settings. The last is a 8.8-inch screen for the co-driver that displays G-force, engine revs, and other parameters.

The vehicle's infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. It is also equipped with the MyFerrari Connect system through a dedicated app which offers remote monitoring of its status. There's also wireless charging integrated into the central tunnel.

Ferrari Amalfi: Powertrain, Vehicle Dynamics

Powering Ferrari's newest two-door coupe is a twin-turbo V8 engine derived from the Ferrari F154 family of engines, producing a maximum 640 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. Its redline has been raised to 7,600 rpm for delivering a continuously increasing power curve. The engine is mated with a eight-speed dual-clutch oil-bath transmission from the SF90 Stradale.

As per the company, the transmission features a more powerful control unit with improved integration with engine software. Ferrari has used technologies like dry-sump gearbox configuration, low-friction bevel gear, and clutch torque management strategies.

The active rear spoiler on the Ferrari Amalfi

Photo Credit: Ferrari

Ferrari claims that the Amalfi can be propelled from 0-100 kmph in 3.3 seconds and from a standstill to 200 kmph in 9 seconds. It has a power-to-weight ratio of 2.29 kg per horsepower. The Ferrari Amalfi has a claimed top speed of 320 kmph.

In terms of dimensions, the Ferrari Amalfi measures 4,660 x 1,974 x 1,301mm and has a 2,670mm wheelbase. Its dry weight stands at 1,470kg. It has a fuel capacity of 80 litres and a 273-litre boot space.

The Italian automaker claims it has improved the vehicle dynamics with the introduction of brake-by-wire. It is said to improve the braking efficiency, reduce pedal travel, and enhance modulation even when ABS is engaged. Meanwhile, it has adopted the ABS Evo system that was most recently seen in the Ferrari 12Cilindri and improved it for optimal slip in all Ferrari Manettino modes. It also uses a grip estimation system based on EPS (Electric Power Steering) which is said to be 10 percent faster and accurate even on low-traction surfaces compared to the Ferrari 296 GTB.

Then there's the rear active spoiler whose function is based on longitudinal and lateral acceleration. It automatically shifts to the high downforce configuration during high-speed cornering or hard braking scenarios to increase the stability as well as the rear aerodynamic downforce.

Ferrari Amalfi: Interior

The cabin of Ferrari Amalfi has a dual-cockpit layout, with the driver and co-driver seated in visually connected cells. The vehicle has a “2+” design, with two small seats also placed at the back. The company claims it has extensively used premium materials and integrated technological solutions.

Interior cabin of the Ferrari Amalfi

Photo Credit: Ferrari

The vehicle's dashboard has a monolithic layout with the instrument cluster and air vents fused into a single block. The central tunnel houses the gear selector gate, key slot, wireless charging pad, and controls for secondary functions.

Buyers can also choose optional comfort seats in three sizes. These are equipped with 10 air chambers which support massage function in five programmes and three intensity levels for both the front seats and backrest. There's also a Burmester Premium Audio System as an optional package which comprises 14 speakers with a total power of 1,200W.