Tesla Model Y Price in India Announced; Tesla App for iOS Available to Download

Tesla Model Y's on-road price in Delhi starts at approximately Rs. 61 lakh.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 July 2025 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Tesla

Tesla has marked its India entry with the launch of Tesla Model Y

Highlights
  • Tesla Model Y is available in India at Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • The company's first Experience Centre is located in Mumbai’s BKC
  • Owners can download the Tessie app for vehicle management
Elon Musk's Tesla has officially entered India's electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of the Tesla Model Y and opening of the Experience Centre in Mumbai. The Tesla Model Y is the first EV that will be sold by the US-based automotive company in the country, with on-road prices in Delhi starting at approximately Rs. 61 lakh. Alongside, the Tessie app for iOS has also been made available on the App Store in India. It is a management platform for Tesla owners which enables them to track their battery, charging, and trips.

Tesla Model Y Price in India, Availability

The price of Tesla Model Y in India is set at Rs. 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant. The Long Range RWD model has a starting price of Rs. 67.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tesla Model Y comes in a standard Stealth Grey exterior finish with black interiors. Charges for other exterior colour options start at Rs. 95,000 and go up to Rs. 1.85 lakh. Meanwhile, opting for white interiors will set buyers back by Rs. 95,000 as well.

According to the company, unlocking the full self-driving capabilities (FSD) of the Model Y will cost Rs. 6 lakh. This will include features such as Navigate on Autopilot, Autopark, Summon, and Traffic and Stop Sign Control.

Customers can experience the EV at the new Tesla Experience Centre, located at Maker Maxity in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), which was also inaugurated today. Deliveries for the Tesla Model Y in India Q3 2025. It is currently available for purchase and registration in Delhi, Gurugram, and Mumbai.

Tessie App Launched

To complement the launch of the Tesla Model Y in India, the Elon Musk-owned company also released the Tessie app. It is currently only available on iOS. The app is advertised as a management platform for Tesla owners. Through Tessie, users can track every trip, battery and compare it to others, and charging status and phantom drain.

Further, the Tessie app allows owners to control their Tesla using the Apple Watch. Alternatively, they can do so using a web browser on a Mac computer or Windows-based PC as well. It also carries the ability to track Sentry events, triggering an alarm and sending notifications to the app if sudden jerky motions are detected or if someone tries to open the door or trunk of the EV.

However, using the Tessie app requires a subscription, which starts at Rs. 499 per month for the Legacy plan. It can go as high as Rs. 1,499 per month for the Pro plan. Tesla owners can also buy a yearly subscription or a lifetime one, with the latter priced at Rs. 19,900 for Basic and Rs. 29,900 for the Pro plan.

