Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Tesla to Delay Production of Cheaper EVs Including Low Cost Tesla Model Y: Report

Tesla to Delay Production of Cheaper EVs Including Low-Cost Tesla Model Y: Report

The cheaper mass-market EVs are a major focus for Tesla following the carmaker’s weakest quarterly vehicle sales since 2022.

By Jessica Wolfrom, Bloomberg | Updated: 19 April 2025 10:55 IST
Tesla to Delay Production of Cheaper EVs Including Low-Cost Tesla Model Y: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla deliveries fell to a three-year low in Q1 2025

Highlights
  • Tesla has reportedly ddelayyed production of some affordable models
  • The low-cost-Tesla Model Y will be delayed by at least three months
  • Tesla's market share has fallen to under 50 percent as of 2024
Advertisement

The production launch of Tesla Inc.'s more affordable cars, including the stripped down version of the Model Y, has been delayed, Reuters reported Friday.

The electric carmaker planned to roll out its lower-cost Model Y, known internally as E41, in the first half of the year. Now production will be pushed back by at least three months, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The news outlet didn't cite a reason for the delay.

The news of the setback comes ahead of the carmaker's hotly anticipated earnings call Tuesday, where the plans for its newest vehicles will be scrutinized by investors.

The cheaper mass-market EVs are a major focus for the company following the carmaker's weakest quarterly vehicle sales since 2022. In the first quarter, its deliveries fell to a three-year low, and its market share has fallen from over 75% in 2022 to under 50% as of 2024.

Tesla's earnings may also pressure Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk to address criticism that his political involvement, including his contentious dismantling of federal agencies, will keep hurting his business.

Tesla didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tesla, Tesla Model Y
Atomfall's Game Pass Launch a 'Huge Success', Rebellion CEO Says

Related Stories

Tesla to Delay Production of Cheaper EVs Including Low-Cost Tesla Model Y: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  2. CMF Phone 2 Pro Confirmed to Feature a Total of Three Rear Cameras
  3. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This Chipset
  4. Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Confirmed to Launch in May
  5. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
  7. Gadgets 360 With Technical Guruji: Realme P3 Series, M3 Ultra Mac Studio and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Timeline Revealed by CEO Carl Pei
  2. Tesla to Delay Production of Cheaper EVs Including Low-Cost Tesla Model Y: Report
  3. Mivi AI Will Be Available as a Freemium Offering, Will Require the Companion App
  4. Atomfall's Game Pass Launch a 'Huge Success', Rebellion CEO Says
  5. OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Price in India Leaked Ahead of April 24 Launch
  7. OpenAI Unveils Codex CLI, an Open-Source Agentic Coding Assistant That Can Operate Locally
  8. Google to Appeal Against Part of US Court's Decision in Monopoly Case
  9. Lenovo Legion Y700 4th Gen Tablet Officially Teased; Confirmed to Launch in May
  10. NASA Hubble Space Telescope Helps Confirm the First Solitary Black Hole
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »